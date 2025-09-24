A defining moment in national security

THE signing of the recent Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement marks a historic moment for Pakistan’s military and diplomatic posture. At a time of shifting global alliances and rising regional tensions, the agreement places Pakistan in a uniquely strengthened position, militarily, strategically and diplomatically. It is not just a treaty of cooperation, it is a recognition of Pakistan’s resilience, credibility and evolving role in global security.

Pakistan’s armed forces have long been regarded as among the most professional and battle-tested in the region. Their performance in past conflicts, particularly against India, established Pakistan as a formidable power despite economic and demographic asymmetries.

Over decades, Pakistan has invested in building a robust defence infrastructure, integrating advanced technology with indigenous capacity, and developing what it calls its strategic assets. This agreement is the natural outcome of that credibility. It shows that Pakistan is no longer operating from a position of defence alone, it is now seen as a security provider and trusted partner.

The timing of the agreement is signi-ficant. Coming in the wake of Israel’s attack on Qatar, it underscores the shifting balance in the Muslim world, and the willingness of states like Saudi Arabia to look towards Pakistan for mutual security. That Saudi Arabia, which is a country with immense economic clout and global influence, has aligned itself with Pakistan in this framework is an extraordinary achievement. It sends a powerful signal that Pakistan’s defence capacity is not only for itself, but is also valued by others who see it as a shield in turbulent times.

The impact of this agreement will be felt on multiple fronts. Diplomatically, it elevates Pakistan’s standing, making it a central player in the security archi-

tecture of the Middle East and South Asia. Militarily, it opens doors for Pakistan to access advanced weaponry and defence technology from the international market, particularly the United States, under more favourable terms. This is critical in an era where military modernisation defines power projection.

Equally important is the debate around the agreement’s scope. The use of the term ‘strategic’ has sparked discussion about whether it extends to Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities, often described domestically as strategic assets. As suggested by some analysts, it would add a new dimension to the deal, reinforcing the perception of Pakistan as a responsible custodian of one of the world’s most sophisticated deterrence programmes.

The psychological impact of this agree-ment cannot be ignored either. Within Pakistan, it has been greeted with pride, reinforcing the nation’s confidence in its armed forces and the larger defence strategy. Across the border, India is clearly unsettled.

For years, India has sought to isolate Pakistan diplomatically while projecting itself as the dominant power in South Asia. This agreement has further disrupted that narrative, demonstrating that Pakistan is not only surviving isolation attempts, but is instead forging stronger, high-level partnerships.

In the broader picture, the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement positions Pakistan as a credible player in global security conversations. It reaffirms that Pakistan is not a passive state reacting to external pressures, but an active parti-cipant shaping the security landscape of the region and beyond.

For us, the Pakistanis, it is a validation of decades of sacrifice, investment and determination. And for the world, it is a rather clear message and reminder that Pakistan’s strength cannot be overlooked.

Nazakat Hussain

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025