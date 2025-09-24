Mayor lashes out at JI, asks towns to explain use of Rs5.7bn funds

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday demanded that the Jamaat-i-Islami provide a clear account of the Rs5.7 billion allocated to its nine town municipal corporations by the Sindh government for 45 development schemes, claiming that not a single project had been initiated with the funds.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) headquarters, the mayor accused the opposition party of incompetence and political hypocrisy, stating that their inaction had deprived areas like Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, and New Karachi of much-needed development.

Criticising the “inefficiency” of JI-led town administrations, Mayor Wahab claimed that Rs14 billion collected for road-cutting had not resulted in any road repairs, even after one year.

He vowed to carry out accountability and said that Karachi could no longer afford political double standards and development delays.

The mayor also criticised Leader of the Opposition in City Council Advocate Saifuddin from the JI for taking the Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) issue to court again “despite its approval in the KMC budget session”.

He claimed that the Sindh High Court had already affirmed the KMC’s authority to collect the tax, and the Supreme Court had not overturned that ruling. The next court hearing is scheduled for November 3.

“The MUCT was originally imposed in 2008 and it was restructured under this government to reduce the burden on businesses. Tax collection has surged from Rs150 million to Rs350 million in August alone. These funds are being used transparently to improve roads and neighbourhoods across the city,” he added.

The mayor also pointed out financial strains on the KMC, which pays Rs880 million in electricity bills and spends Rs2 billion annually on the fire department. Last year, Karachi saw over 1,600 fire incidents, mostly in industrial and commercial zones, he added.

