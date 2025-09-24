E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Pakistan Post suspends mail to Russia amid financial crunch

Aamir Yasin Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:24am

RAWALPINDI: The cash-starved Pakistan Post is facing difficulties in delivering mail (letters and parcels) to Russia as Russian Post has refused to accept orders due to $1.4 million in outstanding payments for the past three years.

Following this, Pakistan Post informed postmasters across the country not to book any letters or parcels for Russia until the issue with Russian Post is resolved.

A senior official of Pakistan Post told Dawn that mail to Russia had been temporarily suspended. He said Pakistan Post is presently facing difficulties in ensuring the delivery of mail to Russia due to pending issues with Russian Post.

“Consequently, the transmission of mail to Russia has been temporarily suspended until clearance of the outstanding issues. Approximately $1.4 million has been pending for the last three years and Russian Post has asked to clear the amount for further cooperation,” he said.

He added that, due to this issue, all field offices had been directed to immediately stop booking mail for Russia. The matter has been taken up with both the federal government and Russian Post.

When contacted, Noorul Saba, Director International Postal Services, confirmed the suspension and said the matter had been taken up with Russian Post and was likely to be resolved soon.

She said the pending amount was significant and that Pakistan Post had contacted its Russian counterpart to resolve the issue and end the suspension of mail services. The federal government had also been informed of the situation, she added.

It may be mentioned here that private airline Etihad Airways also suspended the uplift of all categories of international mail from September 1, after Pakistan Post failed to pay outstanding dues worth more than Rs200 million for mail transmission. Currently, only Pakistan International Airlines is transporting international mail to destinations where it operates flights.

To address this challenge, Pakistan Post sought the help of Qatar Post to forward mail via Doha.

The Additional Director Operations of Pakistan Post, who was in the UAE for the Council of Administration (CA) and Postal Operational Council (POC) session, held a meeting with his Qatari counterpart to reinforce the request.

Following this, Qatar Post agreed to provide its Closed Transit Service to Pakistan Post. Mail is now being sent to Doha, from where it is delivered to international destinations.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

THE tragic loss of civilian lives in explosions in KP’s Tirah valley highlights the need for greater transparency...
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...