Spain's Aitana Bonmati wins Women's Ballon d'Or

AFP Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 02:09am
Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder and Ballon d’Or 2024 winner Aitana Bonmati reacts after receiving the Woman Ballon d’Or award during the 2025 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025. — AFP
Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder and Ballon d’Or 2024 winner Aitana Bonmati reacts after receiving the Woman Ballon d’Or award during the 2025 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025. — AFP

Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati won the Women’s Ballon d’Or at an awards ceremony in Paris on Monday, the third consecutive year she has taken the prize.

Bonmati edged out Mariona Caldentey, her teammate in the Spain side beaten on penalties by England in the Women’s Euro 2025 final in July.

The 27-year-old midfielder also lost the Women’s Champions League final with her club last season, at the hands of Caldentey’s Arsenal.

Bonmati was named player of the tournament at the Euros, despite not starting either of Spain’s first two matches as she recovered from a bout of viral meningitis.

Alessia Russo, one of the nominees from the triumphant England European Championship team, came in third place.

The Ballon d’Or is the most prestigious individual prize in both men’s and women’s football, and Bonmati’s run of three in a row follows back-to-back victories for her Barcelona and Spain teammate Alexia Putellas.

Norway’s Ada Hegerberg and USA star Megan Rapinoe are the only other players to have won the Women’s Ballon d’Or since it was introduced in 2018.

PSG star Ousmane Dembele wins men’s Ballon d’Or

France forward Ousmane Dembele won the men’s Ballon d’Or at a ceremony in Paris, the most prestigious individual award in football rewarding his starring role in the Paris Saint-Germain side that won the Champions League last season.

Dembele, 28, pipped Barcelona and Spain teenage sensation Lamine Yamal to the prize and succeeds Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, who won the trophy in 2024.

