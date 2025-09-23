TikToker Hakeem summoned for illegal drug ads

LAHORE: The Lahore Drug Court on Monday issued arrest warrants for TikToker Hakeem Shahzad in a case of illegal advertisements and selling unlicenced medicines.

Drug Court Chairman Muhammad Naveed Rana directed the district police officer (DPO) to arrest Hakeem Shahzad and produce him before the court on the next hearing.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Hakeem Shahzad after he failed to appear despite repeated summons.

On a complaint of a drug inspector, the TikToker was booked for publishing illegal advertisements and selling medicines without a valid licence.

The complainant said Shahzad illegally promoted medicines through his website and social media platforms.

He alleged that the suspect had been misleading the youth through deceptive advertisements.

The drug court ordered that Hakeem Shahzad be arrested and produced before it on Sept 24.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025