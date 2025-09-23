E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Dir people complain of online fraud

A Correspondent Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:01am

LOWER DIR: Several individuals from different areas of Lower Dir on Monday complained that they had fallen victim to an online financial scam allegedly being run under the names ‘StoneWall Capital’, which claims to be based in London, UK.

The people told Dawn that the company lured people by offering attractive profit schemes on initial deposits, with the minimum investment set at Rs100,000. However, after receiving payments, the operators allegedly blocked withdrawals and continued to pressure clients into making further deposits under various pretexts.

One victim, who requested anonymity, said he had first learned about the company through a website, which later turned out to be fake. “By the time I realised, I had already transferred Rs100,000 of my hard-earned savings to the company’s account in a local bank,” he added.

Several other victims also confirmed that they had lost their savings to the scheme. They alleged that the company operated through websites, WhatsApp and Telegram groups, using fake profiles to win the confidence of unsuspecting investors. They said that they had proofs and screenshots of payment receipts, website, fund receiver bank account number, WhatsApp chats and email communication made with the company’s accounts managers.

Reports indicate that the company is neither listed on the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) register nor authorised to offer investment services. The victims said they were preparing complaints for submission to the FCA, Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud reporting centre, and Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency.

Local cybercrime officials told this reporter that such fraudulent firms often targeted individuals in developing countries by promising unusually high returns as profit. They advised citizens to verify the credentials of any investment platform with relevant regulators before transferring money.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...