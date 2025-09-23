E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Swabi police station’s building awaits reconstruction

Our Correspondent Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:01am

SWABI: City police station in Swabi, which was destroyed in a series of explosions a year ago, is still awaiting reconstruction.

Officials recalled that on Sept 26, last year, terrible explosions, one after another took place in the largest and central police station of the district, resulting in the death of three people and injuries to several policemen while the building was completely destroyed.

They said that 600 kilograms of explosives were kept in the police station, which caught fire, but it was not yet known how those explosives caught fire.

Senior officials had claimed that the explosives caught fire due to a short circuit and an inquiry commission was also formed to investigate the matter.

“We have not yet received the inquiry report,” an official told Dawn on condition of anonymity. “One of the injured police personnel identified as Riaz Khan had also succumbed to his injuries in March, but his family did not get compensation.”

“It was astonishing that the muharrar and staff still work in a badly damaged office and a small lock-up has also been set up where arrested persons stay in a very bad environment,” said officials.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Polio mountain
23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

THE world’s battle against polio is stuck on a glass mountain. After 37 years and $22bn, the Independent ...
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...