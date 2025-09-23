Swabi police station’s building awaits reconstruction

SWABI: City police station in Swabi, which was destroyed in a series of explosions a year ago, is still awaiting reconstruction.

Officials recalled that on Sept 26, last year, terrible explosions, one after another took place in the largest and central police station of the district, resulting in the death of three people and injuries to several policemen while the building was completely destroyed.

They said that 600 kilograms of explosives were kept in the police station, which caught fire, but it was not yet known how those explosives caught fire.

Senior officials had claimed that the explosives caught fire due to a short circuit and an inquiry commission was also formed to investigate the matter.

“We have not yet received the inquiry report,” an official told Dawn on condition of anonymity. “One of the injured police personnel identified as Riaz Khan had also succumbed to his injuries in March, but his family did not get compensation.”

“It was astonishing that the muharrar and staff still work in a badly damaged office and a small lock-up has also been set up where arrested persons stay in a very bad environment,” said officials.

