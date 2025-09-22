E-Paper | September 22, 2025

PTI demands immediate assistance to flood-hit people

Ikram Junaidi Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 10:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Kisan Wing, has demanded the federal and the provincial governments to immediately declare areas hit by floods in the country as disaster-hit, establish emergency relief funds and ensure immediate assistance to victims.

The demand was made by central spokesperson for PTI’s Kisan Wing, Khalid Nawaz Sadhraich.

Mr Sadhraich said that widespread destruction of standing crops of rice, sugarcane and cotton by floods, has broken the back of farmers and there is a threat of a major crisis in terms of food security in the country.

He said that not only crops standing on a large area have been destroyed by floods, but inputs for cultivation of future crops have also been destroyed, creating a very serious situation in the country.

He said PTI Kisan Wing will not leave the farmers alone in this hour of difficulty and in addition to providing all possible assistance to compensate for their losses, their problems will be highlighted on the floor of the parliament.

“In this regard, Kisan Wing Organiser Sheikh Waqas Akram, MNA, will compile a detailed report regarding destruction of crops and present it to PTI founder Imran Khan,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PTI leadership has offered condolences to all those families whose loved-ones died in the recent floods. The PTI leadership also expressed deep sympathy with them for the loss of their livestock, houses and crops.

It said that full assistance will be provided to flood victims in KP and for this purpose data is being compiled.

“It is the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to declare a flood emergency in the country and immediately compensate for the losses suffered by the people,” the spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

