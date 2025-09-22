CDA fails to prevent Sandaymar Dam’s sewage contamination

ISLAMABAD: Despite conducting a survey of the Punjab government’s small dam in Dhoke Sandaymar, Sector D-17, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has so far failed to prevent contamination of the dam’s water, which has virtually turned into sludge due to the mixing of sewage from unregulated housing schemes nearby.

Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a task force to protect small dams within the vicinity of the federal capital from contamination.

However, residents of Dhoke Sandaymar have received no relief regarding the protection of Sandaymar Dam.

“The dam has turned into sludge with a green layer on it and a stinking smell all around. This has made life in the nearby neighbourhood miserable,” said Akhtar Shah, a resident of Dhoke Sandaymar.

Despite PM’s task force, water reservoir in Sector D-17 has turned into sludge, posing risks to residents and environment

An aerial survey conducted by the Punjab government a few years ago showed that large drains originating from Tarnol, some five kilometres away, along with sewage from two main housing societies, flow into the dam’s water.

“A couple of years ago there was a large quantity of fish in the dam and it was auctioned every two years to private contractors, who caught and sold the fish in the market. However, now there is no fish in the dam as its water has become badly polluted,” said Asad Abbas, another resident.

The dam, located in Sector D-17 about four kilometres from Sangjani, was built by the Punjab government in the mid-1990s primarily to supply water for irrigation. It also supported fish farming.

It has been learnt that not only Sandaymar Dam, but other dams in the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, including Rawal Dam, are also being contaminated due to the mixing of sewage, adversely affecting people, flora, and fauna in both cities.

Following reports of contamination in Dhoke Sandaymar Dam, the Punjab Small Dams Organisation (SDO) wrote to the CDA chairman, complaining about the civic agency’s failure to protect the reservoir.

The SDO Circle-I Islamabad project director, in a letter to the CDA chief, highlighted the issue.

“Besides direct benefits like irrigation and fish production, the water pond also contributes to underground aquifer recharge in the area,” the letter read.

The catchment area of the dam extends up to Tarnol with several localities in between.

“It has been observed that untreated sewage and wastewater from these settlements is discharged into the natural drains,” the letter stated, adding that “this untreated water is contaminating the lake, making it unsuitable for irrigation as well as unhealthy for any kind of aquaculture.”

The letter further identified Tarnol, Moosa Town, Iqra Colony, Saifia Town, Pind Parian village, Ratti Kassi, Ittefaq Colony, Mohalla Farooq-i-Azam (Sarai Kharbooza), Cabinet Division Employees Cooperative Housing Society (sectors E-16, E-17) and Roshan Pakistan Cooperative Housing Society, E-16, as major contributors to the contamination.

The project director requested strict action under prevailing bylaws and environmental regulations to stop the entry of contaminated water from these settlements.

“An immediate and effective action will not only preserve the natural beauty of the lake but will also safeguard the well-being of all who depend on it.”

The matter has also been raised with the Pakistan Environment Protection Agency’s director general.

On the other hand, the CDA said in compliance with directives of the PM’s task force, the authority had conducted a preliminary survey of the area surrounding Sandaymar Dam. Localities contributing to contamination have been identified and mapped through satellite imagery.

It added that since the vicinity of Sandaymar Dam comprises both planned and unplanned settlements, various technical and logistical options were being explored for the effective collection and treatment of raw sewage, while taking into account site constraints and environmental sensitivities.

To develop a comprehensive and sustainable solution, the CDA said it had engaged qualified consultants to assess viable interventions and design sewage treatment infrastructure.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025