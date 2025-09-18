Senate panel alarmed by reports dam water unfit for consumption

ISLAMABAD: A Senate committee on Wednesday expressed serious concern over reports showing water in Rawal Dam is entirely unsafe for drinking while 62 per cent of water in Simli Dam has become unfit for human consumption.

The revelation was made during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, headed by Senator Sherry Rehman, to review troubling findings on Rawal and Simli dams.

A Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources study showed that 62 per cent of water supplied after filtration was unsafe for drinking, while Rawal Dam water was 100pc unsafe for human consumption.

Despite orders of the Supreme Court, sewage contamination persisted in the water. Senator Rehman criticised attempts to hide the data, saying: “When surface water was unsafe at source, filtration becomes meaningless. We are here to audit your work, not to stay silent.”

Sherry urges govt to immediately extend BISP aid to flood-hit families

The report covered July-August 2025 period. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Punjab government to act immediately on sewage contamination in Rawal dam, but the action was not taken, the meeting observed.

Senator Rehman demanded that transparency be ensured in water quality reporting and urgent steps should be taken to make Rawal and Simly dams safe from contamination.

“Pakistan is facing climate catastrophes every year. Relief must not be delayed, governance cannot remain this slow, and resources cannot be consumed by administration instead of frontline action. Whether it is flood relief, glacial melt, or drinking water safety, we need urgent course correction now,” she said.

Discussing the recent floods, she urged the government to immediately extend Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) aid to nearly three million flood-affected families across the country.

“Delays in financial transfers are causing misery among three million people. Instead of new mini-budgets, the country should mobilise international support, just as it did in 2022,” Senator Rehman said. The committee endorsed her recommendation.

The committee also directed authorities to map the country’s waterways, identify blockages along the Indus River and its tributaries, and explore affordable water storage solutions. Members of the committee expressed concern over “faulty forecasts” of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) told the committee that 998 people were killed and 1,062 injured in the recent floods, with three million affected in Punjab alone. Nearly 300,000 displaced people were living in tents, while 2,000 relief camps were active nationwide.

Senator Rehman directed officials concerned to share detailed data of affected people and improve relief camp standards and ensure proper water, electricity and health services in these camps.

Turning to GLOF-II project, she criticised delays, noting that only 15pc of its budget had been spent on early warning systems since 2017, while 30 per cent went to administrative costs.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025