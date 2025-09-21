Saving our girls

WHEN I started university in London in 1991, I lived in a women-only dormitory for students from different colleges because mine did not offer housing then. There were a lot of girls of Pakistani origin on my floor; most of them came from conservative backgrounds in the north and were the first generation to go to college, after long battles with their parents (read: fathers). We were friendly in a neighbourly way but had little in common, because, in hindsight, we didn’t view the other as Pakistani enough.

In our first year, we all received letters from the health services asking us to come in for a pap smear, a screening done to check for cervical cancer. It was mandatory, they said. Many of the British Pakis­tani girls went into a state of panic saying their parents would not allow it. There was a misconception that the test was only for women who were sexually active. Many women found ways to evade that test at a time when cervical cancer was one of the top cancers killing women. Negative perceptions about such tests have caused a lot of harm to women’s health. Little has changed since I was at college.

Attitudes kill women. It is particularly heartbreaking because a pap smear can save lives as it can detect changes in cervical cells before cancer develops. Before the pap smear, cervical cancer was one of the most common cancers among women. The rates dropped dramatically after this test was developed in the 1940s.

There have been many advancements, especially with the creation of the HPV vaccine in 2006. There is plenty of data to show that since being vaccinated, the rates for HPV-related diseases, and cancer, among girls aged 14 to 19, have seen a remarkable decline.

Pakistan has lately joined a list of at least 140 countries that have included the HPV vaccine as part of their national immunisation programme. In partnership with the World Health Organisation, the government hopes to target 13 million girls aged between nine to 14 across the country.

Will it surprise you to hear that the resistance to this vaccine isn’t coming just from the usual right-wing lot, who think vaccines are a Western conspiracy aimed at reducing the Muslim population? It’s coming from ‘People Like You and I’ — educated individuals who believe in conspiracy theories of the ‘they’re not telling us about the side effects’ variety. One actress is using her social media platform to question the data around the HPV vaccine, spreading doubt and fear. They are simply misinformed views.

Anti-vaxxers aren’t just a fringe lot anymore.

The anti-vaxxers aren’t just a fringe lot anymore. The trouble is when vaccine scepticism finds itself in government corridors, like it has in the US with anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr heading the country’s health services. Or the surgeon general of Florida, who earlier this month, likened vaccine mandates to slavery.

Vaccines have saved humanity from being wiped out — from the smallpox vaccine in the 1800s to the Covid vaccines which saved a lot of lives. But oddly enough, its rapid creation, which the BBC described as “one of the most successful innovations in public history” has resulted in a mistrust of vaccines. This mistrust is a global phenomenon but the consequences in Pakistan are deadly.

Polio workers have paid the price for it. A report in this paper estimated that since 2012, 109 workers have been killed in polio violence in KP alone. The Americans used a fake hepatitis campaign to identify and target Osama bin Laden, causing irrevocable damage to the country’s polio vaccine drive, but that’s no excuse for the mismanagement since 2011 when he was killed.

There is a correlation between a mistrust in vaccines and a mist­rust in governm­ent. We cannot ig­­­-

nore this. We have a heady mix of conspiracy theorists who think this HPV vaccine ‘promotes vulgarity’ or that it causes more harm than good. I’ve read that parents aren’t sending their girls to school when the workers are there for the drive. The government must counter all this. Celebrities — whose silence on Gaza is disappointing but I suppose they care more about advertising contracts than the ongoing famine — should be roped in to spread awareness. Women’s bodies are used to play politics. Leaders always want to police their choices. This must not be allowed.

Vaccine concerns can be easily addres­sed with effective public awareness camp­aigns — in real and reel life. Officials have to get on TikTok where influencers are peddling disinformation. We can’t al­­­low sceptical voices to hijack one of the few good initiatives happening in Pakis­tan. Musician-activist Shehzad Roy should ins­pire all of us to get behind this drive. He is a fierce advocate for women’s emp­ow­erm­ent. Protecting women should be seen as a public health emergency. Pakis­tan has no future if its women are not safe.

The writer is an instructor of journalism.

X: @LedeingLady

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025