Plan proposed to transform Taxila into heritage hub

TAXILA: A proposal titled “Taxila – Crossroads of Civilisations” was launched on Saturday to highlight the city’s historical and cultural significance, with the aim of transforming it into an international heritage and tourism hub.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Gandhara Stone Art Village Association Senior Vice President Syed Zaheer Shah Zaildar said the proposal focuses on upgrading visitor facilities, establishing research and interpretation centers and strengthening linkages with international archaeological bodies.

It also outlines measures to involve local communities in heritage preservation and tourism-related opportunities.

The proposal lays out a roadmap for conserving and restoring key archaeological sites, strengthening museums and research centers, and promoting sustainable cultural tourism, he said.

It calls for the development of modern visitor facilities, eco-friendly infrastructure, and improved

connectivity with Islamabad and Rawalpindi to facilitate international tourists. Mr Zaildar termed it a long overdue step for a city described by historians as “a living museum of human civilisation.”

He said the initiative emphasises community participation, particularly representation from civil society, including journalists, former civil servants and local residents, ensuring that the community benefits through tourism-related employment and small-scale businesses.

It also envisions international collaboration with archaeological missions and academic institutions to position Taxila as a hub for global heritage studies.

Mr Zaildar noted that Taxila, a Unesco World Heritage Site, has for centuries served as a cradle of civilisations, blending Gandhara, Greek, Buddhist, Persian and Central Asian influences.

The project seeks to preserve this heritage through comprehensive conservation of archaeological sites, museums and relics, while promoting sustainable cultural tourism.

“Without proper road infrastructure, strengthened tourist facilities, and the widening of the approach road from the Rawalpindi-Peshawar GT Road to the Taxila Museum, the benefits of the proposed heritage city would remain a distant dream,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said, “Successive governments have failed to translate promises into action. Taxila, despite its world heritage status, continues to suffer from underfunding and piecemeal restoration efforts.”

Mr Zaildar believed that once implemented, the plan will not only safeguard centuries-old heritage but also boost the local economy by attracting national and international tourists. “Taxila is not just a historical treasure of Pakistan; it is part of world heritage, and its preservation is a global responsibility,” he remarked.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025