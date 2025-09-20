Bangladesh win toss, bowl first against Sri Lanka in first Super 4 Asia Cup encounter

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the first Super 4 encounter of the men’s Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

Sri Lanka chased down a daunting target of 170 with six wickets in hand to knock Afghanistan out of the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

They wrapped up their Group B fixtures unbeaten, with the former champions getting home with eight deliveries to spare.

Having topped the group, Sri Lanka marched into the second round, with Bangladesh joining them as the other qualifier.

The pitch for the match is the same as the one used for the Pakistan-UAE clash.

From Group A, Pakistan and India will face each other in their second encounter of the tournament tomorrow.

A potential third Pakistan-India showdown looms if both sides qualify for the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India lifted the Asia Cup in its last, 50-over edition and are the favourites to retain the crown.

Along with regional bragging rights, the Asia Cup serves as a build-up towards the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.