Neelum Valley scars

THE recent viral Google Earth image comparing the forest cover of India-occupied Kashmir with the Neelum Valley in Pakistan sparked alarm and a deep sense of concern nationwide.

The contrast is, indeed, painful. On one side, the dense green forests have remained intact, protected by accountability and the rule of law, while on the other side, barren hills expose the ruthless plunder of the timber mafia.

This single image has painted a gloomy picture and tells a story of decades of unchecked deforestation. Neelum Valley, once known for its breathtaking greenery, now stands stripped bare.

The timber mafia, with political backing and weak enforcement, has cut down thousands of trees, leaving behind scars visible even from space. What was meant to be our shield against floods, landslides and climate disasters has been turned into profit for a few.

As such, the recent floods have been a grim reminder of this destruction. Raging torrents continued to carry thousands of logs downstream, not as natural drift-wood, but as evidence of systematic looting.

These trees should have been standing tall, and protecting local communities against floods. Instead, they floated away like proof of our collective negligence.

The consequences of this negligence are grave. Soil erosion, flash floods, loss of biodiversity, and water scarcity are already haunting the valley. This is no longer an environmental issue alone — it is a matter of survival and national security.

If action is delayed, Neelum Valley will be remembered not for its beauty, but for how we stood silent as it was destroyed.

Abu Huraira
Multan

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

