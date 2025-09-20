Three sanitation workers asphyxiated in Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three private sanitation workers were asphyxiated in the underground septic tank of a cattle farm near the Fish Farm Stop early in the morning in Faisalabbad on Friday.

Saddar police identified the deceased workers as Zulfiqar Ali (45), Naeem Abbas (22) and Ansar Ali (20), all residents of Chak 239-RB, were hired by fish farm owner, retired Maj Shahnawaz, to get illegal sewerage connection from Wasa line.

While the workers were working, the toxic gases from the underground septic tank made them lose consciousness and they died.

Rescue 1122 staffers pulled out their bodies.

Meanwhile, a Wasa spokesperson claimed that Wasa had no concern with the death of three private labourers. He said that in dark of the night, the owner of the farm on Satiana Road had attempted to get connection of Wasa line by digging an underground tunnel without adopting safety measures which led to the death of the three workers.

He said in the FIR registered with Saddar police against the farm owner, the families of three deceased workers had also mentioned that the owner had hired the workers to dig the line without Wasa permission.

MARATHON: Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired a meeting to review preparations for Sandal Bar Marathon to be held on Oct 12 at Faisalabad.

Divisional Sports Officer Manzar Shah gave a briefing to the participants while former Olympian Muhammad Bashir was also present.

The meeting decided that the marathon would cover a distance of 10km and women and men would participate in it. The commissioner said the marathon would raise awareness about healthy lifestyle. He invited citizens to participate in the marathon, saying that cash prizes would be given to male and female athletes who would perform outstandingly in the race.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also presided the Divisional Development Working Party meeting which approved eight development schemes, including six of Faisalabad and two of Jhang.

Property Transfer System: The Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) has introduced the new ‘Property Transfer System’ for private housing schemes under the Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) project.

This initiative will allow real estate developers to designate to register plots directly, eliminating the need for parties to visit the land record centres (LRCs) or the revenue department’s sub-registrar offices.

Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, while addressing a meeting of real estate developers, informed them that the government aimed at empowering private housing schemes by making them self-sufficient in handling plot transfers.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025