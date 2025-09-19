Infrastructure of 36 illegal schemes razed in week-long action

LAHORE: The crackdown on several illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions has been intensified with launch of several operations vigorously conducted by the metropolitan wing of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in collaboration with the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (Pera) and the police.

In various operations carried out by the teams with heavy machinery from Monday to Thursday, the infrastructure of as many as 36 illegal schemes was dismantled. According to officials, the crackdown is aimed at curbing unauthorised development and preventing citizens from fraudulent investments.

“There are as many as 207 illegal housing schemes/land subdivisions against which we have devised a zero-tolerance policy. Under this, we have launched operations in a phased manner without any discrimination,” LDA Director General Tahir Farooq said while talking to Dawn on Thursday.

“We are trying our best to ensure development of lawfully approved housing schemes only,” he added.

A developer booked for putting up resistance

Initially public notices were published through newspaper advertisements to inform the public at large in this regard. Formal complaints were also lodged in relevant police stations. Moreover, the references were also sent to the additional deputy commissioner (revenue) to ban sale/purchase of plots in 207 illegal housing schemes.

In order to intensify the crackdown, powers were delegated to the metropolitan planning directorates after abolishing the directorate of estate management (private housing schemes). The demolition operations in 36 schemes located near BRB canal and Raiwind were carried out. During operations, key infrastructure including entrance gates, boundary walls, roads and sewerage systems were dismantled. An FIR was also lodged against a developer who attempted to obstruct the official operation.

The illegal schemes where the operations were conducted included Executive Lodges, Kingswood Gardens/Orchard Hasnabad, Defence View Farms, Canal Green Farms, Myfa Residencia, Canal View/Ch Farms, Everland Farms, Nazeer Farms, Barka Homes and Chaudhry Modern Village, Lahore Organic Farms, Flaura Farms, New Ghaus Garden, Ghaus Garden Phase-V, Green Land Orchard, Musa Garden, Zam Zam City, Al-Bari City/Arham Residencia, Al-Ghani Garden Phase-VII, Green Land Valley, Arabian City, Al-Falah City/KS Homes, Ali Villas Phase-II, Amber City, Al-Wahab Garden Phase-III, Posh Housing Scheme, Urban Farms Housing Scheme, Heaven Farms Housing Scheme, Al-Safa Homes, Gulberg Park Housing Scheme, Hammad Garden, Eagle Homes, illegal land sub-division near Aryan Flyover, Azaan Park, Mirza Estate Land Sub-Division, Royal City and Rana Garden.

“The demolition operations will also continue next week. Public notices listing names and details of illegal housing schemes will be published in newspapers,” the DG said, urging the public to avoid investing in such schemes to prevent financial loss.

“For more information, citizens are advised to verify the legal status of any private housing scheme directly with LDA before making any investment,” he said.

Meanwhile, a team of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) has also launched operations against an illegal housing scheme in its controlled area. The team sealed offices of Hussain Block, an illegal scheme at Wanda Dial Shah. “The scope of operations will soon be expanded to all illegal schemes existing in the project area of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project,” said a Ruda official while talking to this reporter.

