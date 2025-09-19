‘China’s quest for world peace draws on 5,500 years of wisdom’

KARACHI: China’s economic and military strength has reached a level far ahead of many Western countries. Pakistan is fortunate to have China as an all-weather friend. Their friendship is ironclad. In light of recent developments in the Pakistan-India conflict and the Iran-Israel war, the world has developed a greater respect and understanding for China, which is laying the foundation for a New World Order based on equity and mutual respect.

These views were expressed by the learned speakers at the launch of a book, China Leads: The World Listens, organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at Federation House on Thursday.

This is the second edition of the book; the first was launched in mid-2024. Due to the insistence of its readers, it has now been expanded with updated data and added chapters including initiatives of President Xi Jinping for global development. The plans include China’s Belt and Road Initiative which was launched in 2013 with more than 155 participating countries in which over $1.35 trillion invested in projects relating to infrastructure and productive sectors.

Dr Junaid Ahmad, the book’s author, said that China’s 5,500 years old civilisation is contemporary with the Indus Valley Civilisation, Babylon and Egypt.

China Leads: The World Listens launched; Pakistanis asked to learn more about their ‘all-weather friend’

“China also carries within itself the wisdom of 5,500 years,” he said, adding that because of such wisdom, China has never attacked any country and while other countries do not pay heed to their minority communities, China promotes and supports their culture and also provides them finance for development.

Commenting on the book while also complementing its author for his hard work, former senator and federal minister Javed Jabbar said that the book epitomises Pakistan’s unshakable bond with China.

Narrating the hardships China went through at the hands of other nations who were jealous of its progress, senator Jabbar added that despite conspiracies including the Opium Wars aimed at reducing the efficiency of the hardworking Chinese, there was no sense of revenge found in China. The country went through revolution after revolution.

He said that China today doesn’t have a single military base in any country unlike the United States which has some 800 military bases around the world. “China is not insecure. China is an autonomous, self-harbouring and self-reliant country,” he said.

“Pakistan was the first non-communist country to recognise the People’s Republic of China in 1949,” he said but regretted that due to being more familiar with the English language, Pakistanis know more about American or British culture. “It is ironic that we make very little effort to know more about China’s history and culture. We need to learn more about China,” he said.

Speaking about the rapid progress and greatness of China, Senator Jabbar mentioned China’s emphasis on merit where people excel on the basis of intellectual performance. He also said that according to the Western concept, there is no democracy without an opposition in the government. “It is called adversarial democracy. Whereas in China you have a consensual democracy,” he said.

Other positive things about China, as mentioned by senator Jabbar, included their comprehending and practicing complexity by easily managing a population 1.4 billion and their punctuality.

The President of Anjuman Taraqqi-i-Urdu Pakistan, Wajid Jawad, meanwhile, suggested that the book be translated into Urdu and be made a part of our education curriculum.

The Consul General of China, Yang Yundong, said that China Leads: The World Listens is a significant book which addresses the global society’s curiosity about China and chronicles China’s progress, development and breakthroughs in research and technology. “China is always willing to share its development with all countries for shared prosperity,” he said, adding that the book also looks at China’s wisdom and vision leading to its foreign policy of peace which also explains its resolving international disputes and taking up global initiatives.

President FPCCI Saquib Fayyaz Magoon and Chairman of the Pak-China Business Council of FPCCI Shabbir Hassan Mansha also spoke.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025