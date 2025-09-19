E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Armed clash over ‘honour row’ leaves three men dead

Our Correspondent Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am

SUKKUR: An armed clash over an old ‘honour’ dispute left three men dead and two others wounded in the Saleh Pat area of Sukkur district on Thursday.

It was the latest incident of violence involving the Jagirani and Buledi tribes, the area police said.

They identified the deceased men as Nawab Baledi, Hameed Baledi and Ghulam Shabbir Jagirani.

Both sides freely used firearms in a long battle killing the three men on the spot.

Sukkur SSP along with a strong police contingent rushed to the troubled spot and shifted the bodies and wounded victims to a government hospital for legal formalities.

On Wednesday, a youth was shot dead by three armed men riding a motorcyclist in front of the MCH Centre, within the limits of the A-Section police station in Kandhkot.

The youth, Mehar Dil Sabzoi, was also believed to have fallen victim to an old ‘honour’ dispute with some Bhalkani clansmen.

Martyred cop laid to rest

A policeman, Saddam Hussain Malghani, who was martyred in Karachi recently was laid to rest in Syed Bismillah Shah graveyard of Dodapur in Jacobabad district with full police honours on Thursday.

The funeral prayers were attended by Jacobabad SSP Mohammad Kaleem Malik, DSP of Dao Jahanpur Mukhtiar Soomro, DSP of Garhi Khero Sudhir Ahmed Bhayo and a large number of policemen, besides the bereaved family, relatives and locals.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

