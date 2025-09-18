E-Paper | September 18, 2025

IHC division bench suspends order of PTA chairman’s removal

Tahir Naseer Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 01:38pm

An Islamabad High Court division bench on Thursday suspended an earlier order of the removal of retired Major General Hafeezur Rehman from the post of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) chairperson.

The bench, comprising Justices Muhammad Asif and Inaam Ameen Minhas, took up Rehman’s intra-court appeal against the ruling issued by Justice Babar Sattar on Tuesday, which had ordered the PTA chief’s removal over his “illegal” appointment to the position on a plea filed by digital rights activist Usama Khilji in 2023.

Advocate Qasim Wadud appeared as the counsel for the PTA chairman, while Additional Attorney General (AAG) Salman Mansoor also presented his arguments.

At the outset of the hearing, Mansoor contended that “relief which was not even sought in the petition had been granted” in the earlier order.

“Neither were the rules challenged nor was a notice issued to the attorney general. Issuing a notice to the attorney general was necessary,” he said.

The AAG further argued that a request not sought in a petition could not be considered under Article 199 (jurisdiction of high court) of the Constitution.

“The court itself stated that the entire argument was not complete yet,” Mansoor said.

Addressing the PTA chairman’s lawyer, Justice Asif remarked, “You were even given enough opportunity.”

Wadud then came to the rostrum and said, “It was questioned in the writ petition that the appointment as PTA chairman cannot be made [as] the vacancy was wrongly advertised.

“The rules had been changed and the [federal] cabinet had given the approval, following which the appointment was made,” he contended.

“The rules had been amended on March 25, [2023], after which the petition was filed,” the counsel added.

In his verdict, Justice Sattar had remarked: “The entire process of creation of the post of member (administration), prescription of qualifications and criteria for such post and the manner in which the recruitment process was carried out lacked integrity and suffered from mala fide in law.

“The recommendation by the selection committee of a panel of three individuals for the appointment to the post of member (administration) was not in conformance with the requirements of Rule 4(4) of the PTA Appointment Rules, which required that only one candidate could be recommended.”

He had ordered that the senior-most serving PTA member would temporarily assume the charge of the office of PTA chairman till the time that the federal government appointed a regular chairman.

More to follow

