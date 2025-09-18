Sugarcane crop faces growing pest threat

ISLAMABAD: Pyrilla and whitefly infestations have become a significant threat to sugarcane production across Pakistan due to rising humidity levels. The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has warned that delays in controlling these pests could cause irreversible damage to the crop.

The ministry has urged sugarcane growers to take immediate preventive and control measures. Farmers are advised to regularly inspect their fields, maintain close contact with local agricultural extension officers, and apply recommended pesticides such as Imidacloprid promptly.

Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired a meeting on Wednesday in Islamabad to address the escalating threat posed by these pests. He assured that the federal government is mobilising relevant departments and launching awareness campaigns to help farmers mitigate crop losses. He emphasised that coordinated efforts are essential to safeguard the sugarcane crop.

