England take Salt path to victory over Ireland in first T20

DUBLIN: Phil Salt backed up a record-breaking century with a powerful innings of 89 as England beat Ireland by four wickets in the first T20 International in Dublin on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Salt led the way as England chased down a target of 197 with 14 balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Jacob Bethell, 21, became England’s youngest men’s captain in an international match, breaking the record of Monty Bowden, who was aged 23 years and 144 days when he led England in a Test against South Africa in 1889.

The all-rounder is leading England in the series in Ireland in place of rested all-format mainstay Harry Brook.

Salt scored 141 not out, England’s highest individual T20 score, in their jaw-dropping total of 304-2 against South Africa at Old Trafford last week.

England fielded a much-changed side but Salt enjoyed another blistering first-wicket partnership with Jos Buttler at Malahide, the pair racing to 74 inside five overs.

“I enjoyed that,” said Salt. “It’s a pretty good wicket and a good ground to bat on when you get going. It was fun. We both try and take it on fairly early, when it works it looks good.”

Buttler (28) was first to go but Salt continued his rampage, striking 10 fours and four sixes in 46 balls before he was caught off the bowling of Graham Hume in the 16th over.

Earlier, Bethell fell for 24, holing out tamely to extra cover.

“It feels pretty special,” said Bethell. “Winning the first one is always nice.”

Ireland posted 196-3, with Harry Tector (61 not out) and Lorcan Tucker (55) providing the bulk of their runs but that total was soon put into perspective as England took the game by the scruff of the neck.

“We couldn’t have asked for much more from our batters,” said Ireland captain Paul Stirling. “To score 196 in the end was great.”

The teams will meet again at Malahide on Friday, with the final match of the series taking place two days later.

Scoreboard

IRELAND:

P. Stirling c Jacks b Rashid 34

R. Adair c Salt b Dawson 26

H. Tector not out 61

L. Tucker c Buttler b Overton 55

G. Dockrell not out 6

EXTRAS (LB-5, W-9) 14

TOTAL (for three wickets, 20 overs) 196

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-57 (Adair), 2-67 (Stirling), 3-190 (Tucker)

DID NOT BAT: C. Campher, B. McCarthy, G. Hume, M. Humphreys, C. Young, G. Delany

BOWLING: Wood 3-0-24-0 (1w), Overton 4-0-40-1 (1w), Dawson 4-0-39-1 (2w), Curran 4-0-43-0 (1w), Rashid 4-0-36-1, Ahmed 1-0 9-0

ENGLAND:

P. Salt c Adair b Hume 89

J. Buttler c Campher b Humphreys 28

J. Bethell c Adair b Tector 24

R. Ahmed b Delany 8

S. Curran c Dockrell b Hume 27

T. Banton c Campher b Humphreys 11

W. Jacks not out 1

J. Overton not out 4

EXTRAS (NB-1, W-4) 5

TOTAL (for six wickets, 17.4 overs) 197

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-74 (Buttler), 2-116 (Bethell), 3-130 (Ahmed), 4-180 (Curran), 5-181 (Salt), 6-191 (Banton)

DID NOT BAT: L. Dawson, A. Rashid, L. Wood

BOWLING: Humphreys 4-0-44-2, McCarthy 3.4-0-43-0 (2w), Hume 2-0-36-2 (1w), Young 3-0-26-0, Tector 2-0-22-1 (1w, 1nb), Campher 1-0-13-0, Delany 2-0-13-1

RESULT: England won by four wickets.PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Phil Salt

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025