Senate panel seeks briefing on railways’ outsourcing policies

ISLAMABAD: Matters relating to outsourcing trains, servicing and adopting public-private partnersh­ips by Pakistan Railways were rai­sed during a meeting of the Sen­ate Standing Committee on Railways, which met in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Senator Rubina Khalid, who join­­ed the committee as a member, qu­­estioned the procedure and rationale behind adopting models not widely practiced internationally.

The committee asked the Min­is­try of Railways to provide a thorough briefing on its outsourcing pol­icies and practices in the next meeting.

She also expressed concern over the closure of trains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and called for uniform development of railway infrastructure across all provinces.

Senators express disappointment over minister, senior PR officials’ absence from meeting

Committee Chairman Jam Saiful­lah Khan announced that the next meeting will be held in Peshawar to specifically review railway projects and facilities in the province.

Additionally, Senator Khalid underscored the strategic importance of the Afghan transit trade and stressed that railway access must be extended to Torkham Pass to strengthen regional connectivity.

The committee called for a comprehensive briefing on railway gauges to evaluate which system would best connect Pakistan with neighbouring countries.

Members expressed their disappointment over the absence of the Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi and senior officials, despite prior assurances to ensure compliance.

They noted that the working papers submitted to them were neither complete nor provided 72 hours in advance, as required.

Senator Shahadat Awan said that details of a police report regarding the alleged corruption of billions of rupees were still missing, despite repeated directions from the committee. He termed it highly inappropriate that after 11 meetings, complete information was still not shared with the committee.

Senator Khalid and Senator Kamil Ali Agha endorsed these concerns, stressing that it was unjustified for members to travel from other cities when the ministry failed to provide relevant data.

The chairman reminded that the minister had earlier assured transparent provision of information and directed that in the next meeting, the minister, secretary, Inspector General and DIG Railways must be present to brief the committee in detail. He further instructed that all future working papers be prepared properly.

The committee also discussed the flood situation and was informed that while old bridges had largely withstood the impact, some sectors, including Narowal–Sialkot, were temporarily affected but had since been restored.

Senator Awan also raised the issue of restoring Budhal Express train between Rohri and Jacobabad and the Mandra-Chakwal railway line, stressing that people were forced to spend heavily on road travel due to suspension of these services.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025