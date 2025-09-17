E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Deadlock persists on GB traders’ demand for tax exemptions

Jamil Nagri Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 11:57am

GILGIT: The prime minister’s 22-member committee failed on Tuesday to reach consensus on recommendations for resolving grievances of Gilgit-Baltistan’s traders, with the matter deferred to another meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The committee, formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address concerns over taxes and clearance of consignments imported from China via the Khunjerab Pass, met in Isla­mabad under the chairmanship of Fe­­deral Energy Minister Awais Leghari. It was the body’s fourth meeting.

The session was attended by federal ministers Rana Sanaullah and Amir Muqam, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, GB Assembly member Amjad Hussain Advocate, and representatives from the NLC, FBR, MI, IB, FIA and ISI.

Tax-free zone

Sources said the GB chief minister and Amjad Hussain Advocate pressed for declaring Gilgit-Baltistan a tax-free zone and allowing residents to import unlimited items from China for local consumption. Mr Khan argued that as GB was a non-tariff area, the collection of federal taxes was unjustified.

Border remains blocked as traders’ sit-in at Sost continues for 50th day

However, Senator Mandviwalla opposed the proposal for unlimited imports, while objections were also raised over the mechanism to exempt GB residents from income tax and other federal levies.

Mr Hussain told Dawn that committee members from GB also sought urgent clearance of consignments stuck at Sost Dry Port for the past 10 months, which have caused traders billions in losses.

The meeting ended in deadlock over the mechanism for imports and exemptions. Sources said the committee would reconvene in Islamabad on Wednesday (today) to try to bridge differences and present unified recommendations to the prime minister.

Earlier, the GB cabinet, after consultations with protesting traders, submitted proposals recommending that prior permission from the GB government be mandatory for imports intended for local consumption. It also called for reassessment of perishable goods stuck at Sost to allow depreciation relief under the prime minister’s amnesty scheme.

The cabinet also suggested exempting local traders from all federal taxes — including income tax, sales tax, federal excise duty and regulatory duty — on goods sold in GB markets, but imposing full duties and taxes on consignments transported outside the region.

Meanwhile, opposition members in the GB Assembly staged a walkout on Monday after their resolution on traders’ issues was not tabled despite bei­ng on the agenda. The resolution dem­anded that GB be declared a tax-free zone. Speaker Nazir Ahmed said the quorum had not been met, prompting members to stage a walkout in protest.

Sit-in enters 50th day

At Sost, traders’ sit-in entered its 50th consecutive day on Monday, blocking the Karakoram Highway and suspending cross-border trade with China. Immigration offices and border entry and exit points also remained closed.

The blockade has stranded hundreds, including Chinese nationals, foreign tourists and Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities. Although immigration was briefly opened on Thursday, it was closed again the next day.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...