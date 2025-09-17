E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Hospital staff booked over botched C-section

Published September 17, 2025

BAHAWALNAGAR: The owner and the staff of a private hospital in the Railway Road area were booked for allegedly performing the ‘wrong’ surgery on a pregnant woman without getting permission from her family that led to her death.

The FIR registered with the B Division police stated that when Sumaira Bibi, a resident of Minchinabad, started having labour pains, she was brought to Al-Shifa Surgical Hospital, Bahawalnagar, on Aug 8, by her husband Muhammad Khalid.

Hospital owner Muhammad Tariq, posing as a doctor, negotiated with the family and charged Rs30,000 for her treatment.

According to the FIR, after admitting Sumaira, the hospital staff operated on her without getting a written permission from the family and the patient’s condition deteriorated after the surgery.

It said that after negligence, carelessness and because of the wrong operation, the patient’s condition worsened and she died. At this, the hospital owner and staff fled.

Police registered a case against them.

ACCIDENT: An employee of the Suthra Punjab Project was crushed to death while another worker suffered critical injuries during a collision between their motorcycle-rickshaw and a speeding bus at Dunga Bunga.

According to the locals, two employees, Hanif and Amjad, were on their way to the city on a motorcycle-rickshaw to clean the roads when a speeding bus company hit their three-wheeler near the veterinary hospital.

The bus hit the rickshaw from behind and ran over it. As a result, the body of the rickshaw driver, Hanif, was cut into three pieces, while his colleague Amjad had been shifted to the Bahawalnagar DHQ Hospital in a critical condition.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

