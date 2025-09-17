E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Enmity over ‘honour’ claims 10th life in Jacobabad

Our Correspondent Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:58am

SUKKUR: Two brothers were shot dead while they were busy working on their farmland in Garhi Khero taluka of Jacobabad district on Tuesday.

The bereaved family and relatives of the victims, 26-year-old Zakir Sinani Jakhrani and 32-year-old Sharafuddin, linked the attack to a long running enmity between Sinani and Sewani sub-clans of Jakhrani clan over ‘honour’.

The family said Sewanis carried out yet another attack despite their declaration before a jirga that they had nothing to do with the freewill marriage of a Sewani woman with a Sinani man a few years back. With the fresh fatalities, the death toll in the enmity has risen to 10, according to locals.

No case of the fresh incident was registered at the Mohammadpur police station till late in the evening.

Soon after the Tuesday incident, armed men from both sides took up positions within their respective dwellings turning the troubled area highly tense.

Those who killed the two brothers had managed to flee the area before the victims’ relatives and police could reach the spot. The police shifted the bodies to the Garhi Khero Taluka Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

