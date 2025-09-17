Injury-hit PSG start CL defence against Atalanta as revamped Bayern face Chelsea

PARIS: Paris St-Germain are more confident than last season as they begin their Champions League title defence at home to Atalanta, manager Luis Enrique said, despite key forwards Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue being sidelined.

Bayern Munich revamped line-up will also start their campaign in the Europe’s elite competition on Wednesday as the German champions face an early test at Club World Cup winners Chelsea.

PSG’s main attacking threats Dembele faces six weeks out with a hamstring injury and Doue around four weeks due to a calf problem sustained playing for France.

The 2024-25 treble winners have started the domestic campaign strongly are unbeaten in Ligue 1. They beat RC Lens 2-0 on Sunday thanks to a double from 23-year-old France forward Bradley Barcola.

Defender Lucas Beraldo will also miss the Atalanta game on Wednesday due to an ankle problem.

“We have more confidence than last year at this moment of the Champions League,” Spaniard Luis Enrique told reporters on Tuesday.

Three defeats and a draw in last season’s eight-game league phase left the Parisians outside the top eight, and they reached the knockout rounds only through the playoffs.

“Last year, it was a complicated moment because of the lack of efficiency [due to the number of games]. But it is the normal process of a team that wanted to improve... For me, it’s harder to win the first than the second or third.” Luis Enrique said.

POISSY: PSG’s Vitinha kicks the ball during a practice session at the Campus Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesady.—AFP

“The first title is always difficult because the players don’t think they’re capable of winning it. But we showed the way. Now, the whole of PSG and the young players want to win it they know they’re capable.”

PSG, who stormed to their first Champions League title with a 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final, also reached the Club World Cup final in July where they were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.

“It is in my mentality to seek improvement, to show the players that there is no calm, or complacency about the future, we must constantly think about getting better,” the coach said.

“Our objective is to make history again and to win a second consecutive Champions League and we have to be ambitious.”

Atalanta head into Europe under new coach Ivan Juric, who will be managing a Champions League game for the first time.

“They changed their coach so it is tough for us to predict how they will play, but just like in previous seasons, we’re talking about a tough team with quality players,” Luis Enrique said.

“Gian Piero Gasperini [previous manager] has left his mark on the team, it will be a very demanding match for us.”

Gasperini guided Atalanta to their first Europa League title in 2024 and to third place in Serie A last season.

Meanwhile, there will be a rematch of the 2012 final at the same venue, won on penalties by Chelsea, and Bayern have little time to settle after a summer of upheaval, particularly up front.

Forwards Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Mathys Tel all left in the summer. Only two replacements have been brought in: Luis Diaz, from Liverpool, and Nicolas Jackson, from Chelsea on loan.

With Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies out with long-term injuries, the lack of summer activity earned Bayern some rare criticism from talisman Harry Kane.

Not known for controversial statements, the 32-year-old Kane called Bayern’s squad “thin”, adding “maybe one of the smallest I’ve had in my career.”

With four goals and two assists in his opening five games, Diaz has hit the ground running in Germany.

But Chelsea, crowned Cup World Cup winners after a dominant display against PSG, are likely to pose a sterner test.

But the former Tottenham Hotspur striker said that he is looking forward to face his familiar foe which “makes me want to play better”.

“The rivalry was a good rivalry, especially early in my Tottenham career. We had a lot of good games, tough games against each other,” Kane said.

Kane faced London rivals Che­lsea 22 times in all competitions with Tottenham, winning seven times and scoring eight goals, before moving to Bayern in 2023.

“I think playing against Premier League opposition there’s always a little more expectation around the game. Maybe the Chelsea fans don’t like me as much and when we play Arsenal, maybe the Arsenal fans don’t like me as much.

“That makes me want to play better, that motivates me. There will be some familiar faces — all those things added together brings a little something special,” added Kane, who has scored 93 goals in 101 games in all competitions for Bayern.

ISAK IN CONTENTION FOR LIVERPOOL DEBUT

High-spending English champions Liverpool will also kick off their campaign on Wednesday against Atletico Madrid and manager Arne Slot hinted that their British record signing Alexander Isak will be in the squad.

While fans may be eager to see the Swedish striker in action at Anfield, however, Slot tried to play down their expectations.

“Definitely a chance because he’s in the squad,” Slot told reporters on Tuesday. “I can say 100% sure he will not play 90 minutes. But he’s part of the squad.”

Isak, who signed on deadline day for 125 million pounds ($169.5 million) from Newcastle United, was left out of the squad for Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Burnley, with Slot saying he was still not fully fit.

“[His biggest challenge is] getting fit after missing out four months and of proper team sessions,” Slot said. “He doesn’t have to prove to anyone that he’s good enough to play in the Premier League, because that’s what he’s proven already at Newcastle.”

Liverpool will be looking to build on last season’s strong league-phase performance before they lost to Paris St Germain in the last 16.

On the other side, Atletico will be depleted by injuries for their opening fixture. Four players won’t make the trip to England, including forward Julian Alvarez, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

Also out for the match at Anfield were defender Jose María Gimenez and midfielders Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso, both newcomers to the squad.

Alvarez, Baena and Giménez were hurt in Atletico’s 2-0 home win against Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday.

Cardoso was nursing a left ankle sprain from practice on Monday.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, last season finalists Inter Milan will travel to Dutch capital to face Ajax while Greek club Olym­piocos face Cypriot side Pafos. Czech outfit Slavia Prague will host Norwegian champions Bodoe/Glimt.

