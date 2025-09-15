E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Colonialists are at it again in the Mideast

BRITISH Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently told his cabinet colleagues and subsequently his nation at large about the recognition in September of a Palestinian state. The move would still be more symbolic than anything else as nothing would change on the ground. The sharp rebuke from Benjamin Netanyahu is enough for the world to know what lies ahead. It is nothing but the old colonialist plan that is unfolding in the Middle East.

Britain has never been an honest player on the geopolitical chessboard. The recent British statement is nothing but an attempt to divert global attention from the geno-cide in Gaza. The occupation force is busy ethnically cleansing the region, with the West providing all possible support.

The occupiers are accelerating their efforts to annex the West Bank through settlement expansion and land-grabs. The recent takeover of Ibrahimi Mosque by settlers is part of taking control of religious sites. This all comes as part of annexation, where religious settlers are used for Israeli state strategy.

Starmer was surely not bothered by starving Palestinians or the number of Palestinians killed. After all, it is his government that is providing intelligence to Israel. This data is gathered with the help of Royal Air Force flights from Cyprus that hover over Gaza. Besides, the supply of weapons to Israel has remained intact as well. There are many among the British people who are critical of their government for aiding and abetting the genocide. Starmer is only concerned about his chances at the next elections.

There are, of course, many house slaves, who have been jumping up and down while applauding the two-state solution. Many Arab leaders are heading to the United Nations to start the process once their white masters gave the rather reluctant green light. United States President Donald Trump is on record saying the two-state solution would be little more than symbolic. Still, leaders in the Gulf and the Middle East fell over themselves to entertain him when he visited the region, and promised to pump billions of dollars into the American economy.

The two-state project is just a way for the Zionists to stay longer and worm their way into Arab economy just as they have captured the American economy. This solution is not what the Palestinians want. They want their land back.

Palestinians have been displaced; many have been living in refugee camps since 1948. They need to go back to their own country that was stolen from them by the British, who gave their land to the Zionists.

Angabeen Ahmad
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

