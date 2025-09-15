Robber gets seven years in jail

KARACHI: A sessions court has sentenced a man to seven years in prison for looting gold and other valuables from a family after holding them hostage at gunpoint in their house.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Shahid Ali Memon found Faisal alias Kala guilty of committing a robbery by trespassing, along with his accomplice, into the complainant’s house — within the jurisdiction of Ferozabad police station — after cutting the iron grill and looting the family at gunpoint.

“I must express my thoughts that nowadays, the street crimes are increasing day by day and no one could feel secure at the hands of merciless muggers. Thus under such circumstances, the release of accused based on minor or slight contradictions would not be better for the Society, as such criminals have created terror in the society, due to which, many innocents have even lost their lives and valuable belongings.

“I have also gone through the reported case laws so relied upon by the learned defense counsel and found that the facts and circumstances so mentioned therein are distinguishable from the facts and circumstances of the case in hand,” the judge observed.

According to the prosecution, the complainant stated that in April 2024, the accused, along with his absconding accomplice Bilal Memon, trespassed into the house. Both men held the family hostage at gunpoint and threatened to kill them if they did not hand over their valuables.

The robbers looted over six tolas of gold, watches, mobile phones, cash and ATM cards. The complainant further deposed that they also took him and his wife to separate ATMs and forced them to withdraw cash at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, in 2025, accused Faisal was caught in another robbery case registered at Shah Faisal Colony police station, in which he allegedly confessed to looting the family, and later the complainant identified him before the magistrate in this case.

In its order, the court noted that the accused has been implicated in at least nine other robbery cases in different police stations.

“The prosecution succeeds in proving the charges against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt by producing much inspiring oral as well as documentary evidence. Anyhow I have also gone through the defense evidence, which come on record in shape of statement of accused and found that the accused mere claim himself to be innocent and nothing has been brought on record which could substantiate his claim to be innocent,” it added.

A case was registered at Ferozabad police station under Sections 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025