E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Robber gets seven years in jail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

KARACHI: A sessions court has sentenced a man to seven years in prison for looting gold and other valuables from a family after holding them hostage at gunpoint in their house.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Shahid Ali Memon found Faisal alias Kala guilty of committing a robbery by trespassing, along with his accomplice, into the complainant’s house — within the jurisdiction of Ferozabad police station — after cutting the iron grill and looting the family at gunpoint.

“I must express my thoughts that nowadays, the street crimes are increasing day by day and no one could feel secure at the hands of merciless muggers. Thus under such circumstances, the release of accused based on minor or slight contradictions would not be better for the Society, as such criminals have created terror in the society, due to which, many innocents have even lost their lives and valuable belongings.

“I have also gone through the reported case laws so relied upon by the learned defense counsel and found that the facts and circumstances so mentioned therein are distinguishable from the facts and circumstances of the case in hand,” the judge observed.

According to the prosecution, the complainant stated that in April 2024, the accused, along with his absconding accomplice Bilal Memon, trespassed into the house. Both men held the family hostage at gunpoint and threatened to kill them if they did not hand over their valuables.

The robbers looted over six tolas of gold, watches, mobile phones, cash and ATM cards. The complainant further deposed that they also took him and his wife to separate ATMs and forced them to withdraw cash at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, in 2025, accused Faisal was caught in another robbery case registered at Shah Faisal Colony police station, in which he allegedly confessed to looting the family, and later the complainant identified him before the magistrate in this case.

In its order, the court noted that the accused has been implicated in at least nine other robbery cases in different police stations.

“The prosecution succeeds in proving the charges against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt by producing much inspiring oral as well as documentary evidence. Anyhow I have also gone through the defense evidence, which come on record in shape of statement of accused and found that the accused mere claim himself to be innocent and nothing has been brought on record which could substantiate his claim to be innocent,” it added.

A case was registered at Ferozabad police station under Sections 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...