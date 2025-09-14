Gaza govt says Israel carrying out ‘systemic bombing’ of civilian infrastructure

Gaza’s government media office has said Israel was carrying out “systematic bombing of towers, residential buildings, schools and civilian institutions with the aim of extermination and forced displacement” in the enclave, Al Jazeera reports.

“While it claims to be targeting the resistance, the field realities prove beyond doubt that the occupation deliberately and according to a clear methodology bombs schools, mosques, hospitals and medical centres, destroys towers and residential buildings, destroys displaced persons’ tents,” it said in a statement.

The office further said Israel “targets the headquarters of various institutions, including international institutions working in the humanitarian field”.