Sialkot, Narowal and Jhang worst-hit by floods

LAHORE: As rescue and relief operations get underway, Sialkot, Narowal and Jhang have emerged as the three worst flood-affected districts across Punjab so far, according to a Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report issued on Saturday.

Sialkot ranks first with 1,069 Mauzas (villages), including some urban areas, affected by flood and rainstorms. A population of 1.773 million people has been impacted, while 24 people lost their lives.

Narowal stands second with 908 Mauzas affected, where 180,000 people were hit by floods and four deaths were reported. In Jhang, 313 Mauzas were affected, though no deaths or injuries were reported.

In Gujrat, 214 Mauzas, including urban areas, were affected by floods and four people were reported dead. Other affected districts include Gujranwala/Wazirabad (74), Mandi Bahauddin (78), Hafizabad (165), Sargodha (41), Chiniot (144), Khanewal (158), Multan (138), Muzaffar­garh (147), Sheikhupura (96), Lahore (26), Nan­kana Sahib (97), Kasur (163), Okara (141), Toba Tek Singh (80), Fai­sal­abad (41), Sahiwal (91), Pakpattan (77), Lodhran (20), Vehari (103), Bahawalnagar (143) and Bahawalpur (121).

Over 4.5m impacted

The report states that a total 4,744 Mauzas have been affected so far, inc­l­uding 2,489 by the Che­nab, 1,458 by the Ravi, 701 by the Sutlej, and 96 by the Indus. More than 4.57 million people have been impacted by the floods in the aforementioned rivers. Overall, 101 people have died and eight have been injured.

However, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza clarified that the one death reported in Lahore was incorrect and had been mistakenly recorded by Rescue 1122. “I will get it corrected soon, as no casualty was reported in the entire Lahore district,” he told Dawn.

The report further claims that over 2.5 million people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas, while more than 2 million animals have been shifted to safe pla­ces.

A total of 392 relief camps have been set up by district administrations, where 81,810 people are currently residing. In addition, 493 med­ical camps have treated 383,976 people, while 422 veterinary camps are also operational.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025