COAS visits flood-hit areas in Kasur, Multan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited flood-hit areas in Kasur and Multan on Saturday to review the situation and ongoing relief efforts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

At the Kasur Sector and the flood relief camp in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan, the army chief was briefed on the ground situation and the rescue operations underway. Chief Secretary Punjab and senior civil administration officials accompanied him during the visit.

Emphasising the need for coordinated civil-military efforts, COAS said the state could not afford to lose precious lives and property to floods every year. He called for expediting infrastructure development and adopting people-centred governance to mitigate the devastation caused by recurring disasters.

Interacting with evacuees, Field Marshal Munir assured them of continued support for their resettlement and rehabilitation. The army chief also met troops, Rescue 1122 personnel and police officials engaged in relief operations. He lauded their high morale and round-the-clock efforts in close coordination with the civil administration to assist affected communities.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025