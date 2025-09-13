12 soldiers martyred, 13 terrorists killed in KP’s South Waziristan: ISPR

Twelve soldiers were martyred while security forces killed 13 terrorists during an intense fire exchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The 13 terrorists were among 35 “khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij” killed in two separate engagements from September 10 to 13, the press release said.

The state uses the term Fitna al Khwarij to refer to terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). It has also designated Balochistan-based groups as Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

“In another encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, thirteen more khwarij were neutralised by the security forces. However, during intense fire exchange, twelve brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat (martyrdom),” the ISPR said.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian-sponsored killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas,” the statement added.

The military’s media affairs wing said 22 “Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell” in Bajaur after an intense fire exchange during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces.

“Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts. Besides, [the] use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by Fitna al Khawarij terrorists continues to remain a grave point of concern,” the military noted.

“Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan,” it added.

The ISPR asserted: “Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.”

