Two shot dead in Sherpao Colony

KARACHI: Two men were gunned down in a suspected targeted attack in Landhi’s Sherpao Colony on Friday, police said.

Quaidabad SHO Inayatullah Marwat told Dawn that the victims were sitting at a shop near a mosque when unidentified assailants opened fire on them and fled. Both sustained critical wounds and were transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced them dead. One of the victims was identified as Shahjehan Qadir, 45.

During the initial investigation, it emerged that Shahjehan was reportedly in a relationship with a woman and the couple had fled to Karachi from their native town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police suspected the involvement of the woman’s relatives in the double murder.

