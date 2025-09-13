E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Pakistan gets its first AI driving test car in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s first artificial intelligence-based driving test car has been launched, marking a major milestone in modernising the licensing system.

DIG Traffic Waqas Nazir has introduced the innovative vehicle, explaining that it is equipped with advanced cameras, sensors and biometric systems to ensure transparency and efficiency in the driving test process. The car features an internal facial recognition camera, four external cameras and a biometric machine for fingerprint verification.

Upon entering the vehicle, candidates will receive automated instructions related to the test.

The system also includes a countdown timer, handbrake and seatbelt configuration checks, and an AI-enabled feature that automatically fails candidates if reverse gear is used more than once.

Test results will be uploaded instantly through an automated system, reducing chances of human error or bias.

Initially, the AI-based car will be deployed in Lahore, with plans to expand it across other cities of Punjab. Notably, this breakthrough innovation has been developed by the Traffic Police on a self-help basis, without external funding.

Under the new update, cameras at every driving test centre will stay live 24/7 and no one will walk away with a licence unless the entire test is caught on video.

In previous years, driving test footage used to be deleted after just 15 days but it will now be saved forever and directly linked to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s high-security database.

“This step will slam the door on fraud and guarantee that only skilled drivers hit the roads,” officials said.

Test vehicles will be armed with smart cameras and sensors that automatically track every wrong turn, missed signal, and sloppy move, exposing unfit drivers instantly.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

