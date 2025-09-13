Pindi to launch vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer

RAWALPINDI: The vaccination campaign for HPV to prevent cervical cancer, a deadly disease targeting women, will start from September 15 and will continue till September 27 in the Rawalpindi district.

According to the District Health Authority, during this campaign, 387,334 girls aged 9 to 14 years will be vaccinated with HPV. Arrangements have been completed across the district for this purpose. The slogan of the campaign is “Protecting the next generation”.

The health official said that this campaign will be launched in all 212 union councils of the district. A total of 303 outreach mobile teams, 19 fixed vaccination centres, 322 vaccinators and the same number of team assistants will serve. 625 social mobilizers have been deployed to create awareness in the community, while to monitor the campaign, 212 first-level and 27 second-level supervisors have been appointed.

He said that as many as 5,700 girls will be vaccinated daily at the vaccination centres, and focal persons have also been appointed to deal with any possible adverse effects (AEFI).

Special arrangements have also been made for the safe disposal of medical waste during the campaign. The district health authority has appealed to parents and teachers to ensure that every eligible girl gets this life-saving vaccine. He said that the health of our children is a common trust, and it is the responsibility of all of us to secure their future.

Symposium

Meanwhile, experts at a symposium on Friday highlighted the critical situation of cervical cancer in Pakistan, where the disease claims around 5,000 new cases annually, with a mortality rate among the highest in South Asia, reports APP.

They attributed this to late detection and a lack of preventive services, urging immediate action.

These views were expressed at a symposium on Cervical Cancer and HPV Vaccine, organised by the Gynaecology Department of Capital Hospital CDA in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Federal Directorate of Immunisation (FDI).

The event was held in connection with a nationwide HPV Vaccine campaign, which is scheduled to run from September 15–27, 2025.

According to a press statement released on the occasion, cervical cancer is the third most common cancer among women worldwide, with 660,000 new cases and 350,000 deaths each year, predominantly in low-income countries.

Dr Naeem Taj, Executive Director of CDA Hospital, urged for early prevention through vaccination and screening, aligning with the WHO’s 90-70-70 strategy for eliminating cervical cancer.

Dr Soofia Yunus, Director General of the FDI, stressed the urgent need to prioritise prevention over treatment. She noted that without strong preventive drives, the burden of diseases like cervical cancer will continue to rise in Pakistan’s rapidly growing population. She emphasised that the HPV vaccine rollout is a joint national effort that requires community trust, awareness, and sustained government support.

Dr Sheeba Noreen, Head of the Gynaecology Department at CDA Hospital, called for breaking the stigma around HPV vaccination, stressing that it saves lives and must not be linked to misconceptions.

Dr Attiya Naveed, Head of Paediatrics, highlighted the importance of vaccinating girls between 9 and 14 years of age, as this is when the immune response is strongest.

Dr Urooj Yasir Khan, from the gynaecology team, presented WHO data suggesting an underestimation of cervical cancer cases in Pakistan due to the lack of a proper registry, urging for better surveillance alongside vaccination efforts.

The symposium concluded with an awareness walk and a call for community mobilisation to ensure vaccine access and screening for all for better protecting future generations and eliminating cervical cancer in the country.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025