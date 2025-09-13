Petitions challenging appointments in AJK High Court admitted

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Friday admitted for regular hearing two clubbed petitions challenging the legality of appointments and promotions in the High Court Establishment, while continuing the suspension of the impugned orders issued last month.

Justice Chaudhary Khalid Rasheed passed the order while hearing writ petitions filed separately by Shoaib Khalid and others, questioning the notifications amending the AJK High Court Establishment (Amended) Rules, 2020, and by Taimoor Qayyum and others, challenging the appointments and promotions made under those amendments.

The petitioners contended that vacancies advertised through the National Testing Service (NTS) in August 2020 were later filled through an allegedly dubious process by a selection committee constituted by the competent authority, in violation of the original rules.

They further argued that amendments to the Establishment Rules, made through notifications in July 2023 and January 2025, were tailored to accommodate specific candidates and were never properly published in the official gazette.

Their counsel, Waheed Arif, alleged that several appointments and promotions—including those of clerical staff, IT experts, assistant registrars, andnaibqasids—were made without due process, in some cases exceeding the advertised posts or altering qualifications without re-advertisement.

He also noted that some selection committee members held posts not even recognized under the rules at the time.

On the other hand, around a dozen counsels appearing for private respondents defended the appointments, insisting that due process had been followed and that most appointees were selected on merit.

They argued that the petitions were barred by laches, since many appointments were made nine months earlier, and accused the petitioners of filing proxy litigation despite having participated unsuccessfully in the recruitment process.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Rasheed held that the issues raised required detailed examination. He directed respondents to file written statements and relevant documents by Sept 27, with replications due by Sept 30, and fixed Oct 1 for final arguments.

The interim suspension of the impugned appointments, granted earlier on Aug 21, will remain in force until further orders, the judge declared.

