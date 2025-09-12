E-Paper | September 12, 2025

‘Words presented out of context’: IHC CJ clarifies exchange with Imaan Mazari

Tahir Naseer Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 01:41pm
A photo collage of Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar (left) and human rights lawyert Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir — Lahore High Court/ DawnNews TV
A photo collage of Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar (left) and human rights lawyert Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir — Lahore High Court/ DawnNews TV

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar provided a clarification on Friday regarding his reported remarks during an exchange he had with renowned rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir the previous day, saying that his words were presented “out of context”.

The exchange took place during the hearing of a plea for the removal of rights activist Mahrang Baloch’s name from the Exit Control List, where Justice Dogar warned Mazari of contempt of court proceedings for allegedly calling him a “dictator”.

The matter again came up during the hearing of another case.

Addressing it, Justice Dogar said Mazari was “just like a daughter” to him, and he was just explaining things to her yesterday.

“Being the chief justice and an elder, I was trying to make her understand.”

He went on to say that his remarks were presented out of context and “a storm brewed up”.

The IHC CJ maintained that during his exchange with Mazari, he had told her that she could disagree with his decisions, but she should have avoided making her criticism personal.

Moreover, it has been reported that during yesterday’s exchange, Justice Dogar also addressed Mazari’s husband, Hadi Ali Chatha, saying: “Hadi sahib, make her understand; if I get hold of her someday …”

However, he clarified today that he did not say anything along the lines of “getting hold of” Mazari.

“I did not say that I will get hold of her, [but] this [reported remark] is being circulated since yesterday. Hadi sahib was standing [there], so I asked him to take her away or I would initiate contempt of court proceedings.”

He added that in case of contempt of court proceedings, Mazari’s career would suffer.

The IHC CJ then reiterated: “I was explaining to her just as (I would) to a child, but she was not understanding. She was repeatedly mentioning fundamental rights. Does this court not have any fundamental rights?”

Mazari, who is known to be vocal in her criticism of Pakistani authorities, posted on X after yesterday’s hearing that “it is important for CJ IHC to understand that I am not activist Imaan Mazari in his court, I am a lawyer holding a brief for my client and conduct myself according to professional etiquette (and a court should do the same).”

She added that Mahrang Baloch’s case “should not suffer because of any grievances a judge may have with her lawyer over the right to freedom of expression in a personal capacity”.

After Justice Dogar’s clarification today, she again criticised him on X for making “sexist” remarks and accused him of harassing her.

“First, the chief justice misbehaved, harassed me at my workplace and threatened me openly in the court … Today again, he is passing sexist remarks.”

She asserted that she was neither his daughter nor a child. “I am a professional lawyer”.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...