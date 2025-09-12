‘Words presented out of context’: IHC CJ clarifies exchange with Imaan Mazari

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar provided a clarification on Friday regarding his reported remarks during an exchange he had with renowned rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir the previous day, saying that his words were presented “out of context”.

The exchange took place during the hearing of a plea for the removal of rights activist Mahrang Baloch’s name from the Exit Control List, where Justice Dogar warned Mazari of contempt of court proceedings for allegedly calling him a “dictator”.

The matter again came up during the hearing of another case.

Addressing it, Justice Dogar said Mazari was “just like a daughter” to him, and he was just explaining things to her yesterday.

“Being the chief justice and an elder, I was trying to make her understand.”

He went on to say that his remarks were presented out of context and “a storm brewed up”.

The IHC CJ maintained that during his exchange with Mazari, he had told her that she could disagree with his decisions, but she should have avoided making her criticism personal.

Moreover, it has been reported that during yesterday’s exchange, Justice Dogar also addressed Mazari’s husband, Hadi Ali Chatha, saying: “Hadi sahib, make her understand; if I get hold of her someday …”

However, he clarified today that he did not say anything along the lines of “getting hold of” Mazari.

“I did not say that I will get hold of her, [but] this [reported remark] is being circulated since yesterday. Hadi sahib was standing [there], so I asked him to take her away or I would initiate contempt of court proceedings.”

He added that in case of contempt of court proceedings, Mazari’s career would suffer.

The IHC CJ then reiterated: “I was explaining to her just as (I would) to a child, but she was not understanding. She was repeatedly mentioning fundamental rights. Does this court not have any fundamental rights?”

Mazari, who is known to be vocal in her criticism of Pakistani authorities, posted on X after yesterday’s hearing that “it is important for CJ IHC to understand that I am not activist Imaan Mazari in his court, I am a lawyer holding a brief for my client and conduct myself according to professional etiquette (and a court should do the same).”

She added that Mahrang Baloch’s case “should not suffer because of any grievances a judge may have with her lawyer over the right to freedom of expression in a personal capacity”.

After Justice Dogar’s clarification today, she again criticised him on X for making “sexist” remarks and accused him of harassing her.

“First, the chief justice misbehaved, harassed me at my workplace and threatened me openly in the court … Today again, he is passing sexist remarks.”

She asserted that she was neither his daughter nor a child. “I am a professional lawyer”.