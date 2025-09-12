Taming influencers

THE recent arrest of a YouTuber has sparked a debate in the country. The so-called influencer has been accused of promoting gambling and betting appli-cations, which, apart from being an illegal activity, led to significant financial losses to ordinary people.

The case highlights a much bigger issue — the unchecked power of influencers who use their platforms for quick profits, often at the expense of vulnerable people. The fact is that many of the apps the said influencer used to promote were not even registered in Pakistan, but they were still promoted as legitimate sources of income.

While the YouTuber’s case is currently under investigation and must proceed fairly under the law, it is equally important that all influencers involved in similar activities are also held accountable.

Selective justice will only erode public trust. If one person is punished while others continue without consequences, the entire effort will become questionable.

Pakistan’s cybercrime and investigative agencies deserve credit for taking action, but this should mark the beginning of a larger crackdown. The authorities must track all individuals who promote such fraudulent schemes, and ensure that those who mislead the public for personal gain face legal consequences.

At the same time, there must be clear regulatory guidelines for influencer marketing. Social media has immense potential for having a positive impact in terms of education, business and culture, but when it becomes a tool for scamming people, strict measures are necessary.

As a nation, we cannot ignore the financial and emotional damage caused by these deceptive promotions. Ordinary citizens, especially young people, lose their hard-earned money, hoping for quick returns. The government must investigate such cases, and should spread awareness about the risks of online gambling and unregulated apps.

The arrest of one influencer is a start, but justice must be comprehensive. All those involved must be identified and held accountable because public trust and financial safety cannot be compromised.

Syed Oun Abbas

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025