E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Taming influencers

From the Newspaper Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 11:11am

THE recent arrest of a YouTuber has sparked a debate in the country. The so-called influencer has been accused of promoting gambling and betting appli-cations, which, apart from being an illegal activity, led to significant financial losses to ordinary people.

The case highlights a much bigger issue — the unchecked power of influencers who use their platforms for quick profits, often at the expense of vulnerable people. The fact is that many of the apps the said influencer used to promote were not even registered in Pakistan, but they were still promoted as legitimate sources of income.

While the YouTuber’s case is currently under investigation and must proceed fairly under the law, it is equally important that all influencers involved in similar activities are also held accountable.

Selective justice will only erode public trust. If one person is punished while others continue without consequences, the entire effort will become questionable.

Pakistan’s cybercrime and investigative agencies deserve credit for taking action, but this should mark the beginning of a larger crackdown. The authorities must track all individuals who promote such fraudulent schemes, and ensure that those who mislead the public for personal gain face legal consequences.

At the same time, there must be clear regulatory guidelines for influencer marketing. Social media has immense potential for having a positive impact in terms of education, business and culture, but when it becomes a tool for scamming people, strict measures are necessary.

As a nation, we cannot ignore the financial and emotional damage caused by these deceptive promotions. Ordinary citizens, especially young people, lose their hard-earned money, hoping for quick returns. The government must investigate such cases, and should spread awareness about the risks of online gambling and unregulated apps.

The arrest of one influencer is a start, but justice must be comprehensive. All those involved must be identified and held accountable because public trust and financial safety cannot be compromised.

Syed Oun Abbas
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...