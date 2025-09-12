UN halts Afghan returnee aid over curbs on women staff

KABUL: The United Nations said on Thursday that it has suspended its assistance to Afghans returning from neighbouring countries after the Taliban government prevented women staff members from working. “On Sept 9, in light of instructions from the de facto authorities preventing Afghan female staff from working, UNHCR was compelled to halt activities at its encashment centres across Afghanistan,” the UN’s refugee agency said. It explained that these are places where Afghans returning from Pakistan and Iran receive money and other support.
The UN said in a separate statement that its women employees had been prevented from accessing their workplaces in several locations across the country this week.
“Security forces are visibly present at the entrances of UN premises in Kabul, Herat, and Mazar-i-Sharif to enforce the restriction. This is particularly concerning in view of continuing restrictions on the rights of Afghan women and girls,” the statement said.
The ICC issued arrest warrants in July for two senior Taliban leaders, accusing them of crimes against humanity over the persecution of women and girls, who are banned from most education and work. Women and girls are also barred from parks and gyms, and from travelling without a male guardian.
The UN said it was ending its support for returnees due to operational concerns. For cultural reasons it needs female employees to interview the many women returning from neighbouring countries.
