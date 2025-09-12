E-Paper | September 12, 2025

UN halts Afghan returnee aid over curbs on women staff

AFP Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 08:34am

KABUL: The United Nations said on Thursday that it has suspended its ass­istance to Afghans ret­urning from neighbouring countries after the Taliban government prevented wom­­­en staff members from working. “On Sept 9, in light of instructions from the de facto authorities prev­enting Afghan female staff from working, UNHCR was compelled to halt acti­vit­ies at its encashment centres across Afgha­n­i­s­tan,” the UN’s refugee age­ncy said. It explained that these are places where Afg­hans returning from Paki­s­tan and Iran receive money and other support.

The UN said in a separate statement that its wo­­men employees had been prevented from accessing their workplaces in several locations across the country this week.

“Security forces are visibly present at the ent­rances of UN premises in Kabul, Herat, and Mazar-i-Sharif to enforce the res­triction. This is particularly conc­e­rning in view of continuing restrictions on the rights of Afghan wom­en and girls,” the statement said.

The ICC issued arrest war­rants in July for two senior Taliban leaders, acc­using them of crimes aga­inst humanity over the persecution of women and girls, who are banned from most education and work. Women and girls are also barred from parks and gyms, and from travelling without a male guardian.

The UN said it was ending its support for returne­es due to operational conce­rns. For cultural reasons it needs female employees to interview the many women returning from neighbouring countries.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...