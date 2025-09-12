Temple land ‘occupation’ stirs up controversy in Sargodha

LAHORE: The alleged illegal occupation of a temple’s land in Sargodha has brought a senior politician, Punjab chief secretary and the Evacuee Trust Property Board face to face.

PPP senior leader Nadeem Afzal Chan in a video post on his X account alleged that the land of the temple in Bhalwal had been illegally occupied at the behest of Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

He also alleged that not only this land of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) but the other ones in Bhera and Kot Momin (Sargodha) had also been illegally occupied by the nephews of the chief secretary.

“I have spoken to many bureaucrats who told me that nephews of the chief secretary are involved in occupying the board’s land in these three areas. All are naming an MNA and MPA who happen to be nephews of the chief secretary,” he claimed.

He said as the illegal occupation of the temple’s land story went public, work on it had temporarily been stopped but no heed was being paid to illegal occupation of the land in Bhera and Kot Momin by the board.

Mr Chan further said he believed that the chief secretary would not be directly part of it (illegal occupation of the land).

“However, if the chief secretary’s name is being misused then he should take action against the land grabbers. I want to say that I will not let anyone occupy the state land in my constituency.” When contacted, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman asked Dawn to first go to the area concerned and ask the people (about the matter).

On the other hand, sources said the ETPB’s role remained dubious as how come illegal construction at the temple’s land was made possible.

ETPB secretary Farid Iqbal told Dawn that a notice had been issued to those involved in the construction at the site of the non-functional temple and a fine of Rs100,00 imposed on them.

Citing a report of the deputy administrator of the ETPB, he said political colour was being given to this matter because of rivalry among some political elements.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025