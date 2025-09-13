Story time: One dream, many futures

Every person has dreams of what they want to be and achieve in life. Dreaming is easy, but fulfilling those dreams is difficult, though never impossible.

Those who are serious about their goals are willing to work hard and face hardships. But sometimes, the difficulties can be so many that one feels ready to give up. These challenges may come in the form of lack of finances, opportunities and support, or even discouragement from everyone around.

The way to cope in such tough times is to not lose courage and to be your own cheerleader, pushing yourself to keep going despite the odds.

Reema, a little girl with big dreams, faced such odds. She loved studying, but she lived in a village where there was no tradition of teaching even boys, let alone girls. There was no school or even a madressah.

Reema’s dream was to go to the city, gain higher education and highlight the importance of education among the people of her village. But when she spoke about her dream, the villagers mocked her and spoke badly of her.

She was often told off by her mother for asking for books to read. However, her father was a kind and supportive man. He wanted to help her, but every time he spoke of opening a school in the village, he faced opposition from the other villagers.

He knew he had to do something to make his daughter’s dream come true. Finally, after much thought, he decided to go to the city to find work. He managed to get a job in a store and, within a few months, his honesty and hard work earned him a promotion as supervisor. Once settled, he brought his family to the city and enrolled all his children in a nearby school.

Reema was thrilled that her dream was becoming a reality and studied with full dedication.

Years passed, and when Reema earned her university degree, she handed it to her father, saying, “This degree is yours, Baba. If it was not for you, I would not have achieved this. Thank you for believing in me and supporting me.”

“Oh my dear child, I am just a father who wants his children to achieve all they desire. My happiness lies in yours,” her father replied with tears of pride in his eyes.

“Okay, then can I ask you for one more thing?” Reema asked.

“Of course, beta, anything you want.”

“Then I want your permission to return to our village so that I can open a school there and tea­ch the chi­l­dren. My education will only be meaningful if I use it to help others.”

Reema’s father was surprised, but he understood her and agreed. The family returned to their village, and with their little savings, they set up a classroom in their house and went around convincing parents to send their children to study. This time, it was not as hard as when Reema was a child. Time had passed, and there was now more awareness among the villagers.

Soon, Reema’s little school flourished and grew with contributions from the villagers. The best part was that the school not only had children enrolled, but people of all ages came to learn and take control of their own destiny.

