Movie review: K-Pop Demon Hunters

Despite a cro­wded summer of blockbusters, K-Pop Demon Hunters has managed to build a massive fan base within just a few months of release. A Netflix release, it has become the most-watched film on the platform and has been a huge success for Sony Animation.

The movie follows three K-pop idols, Rumi, Mira and Zoey, the most famous singers in the world, who fight demons behind the scenes. They protect the world from demons through their music and fan base, trying to prevent a demon takeover of the world.

The simple premise of K-Pop Demon Hunters has resonated with a wide variety of audiences as directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans utilise this simplicity to experiment with a more cartoon-like animation, where the characters’ emotions are portrayed dynamically without feeling too abstract. Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse movies, gives K-pop Demon Hunters a mix of its 2D stylised animation, along with Pixar’s more bubbly aesthetic, whilst also incorporating traditional Korean influences.

Korean folk designs were also an inspiration for the costumes, as they added finer details to the world they created.

The movie tackles the theme of identity and acceptance, where the main character, Rumi (Arden Cho), is not accepted by her stepmother, Celine, and loses her voice. Celine has always been hard on Rumi and forced her to cover her secrets. This fear of herself leads to Rumi losing her voice mid-concert.

She has to learn to accept all parts of herself and not be afraid to let her true self show to her friends. Rumi’s challenge reflects the conflicts that real K-pop idols face in the industry, where they are shamed for their natural selves and are forced to put on a portrayal for the world when, inside, they are fighting their demons. Her growth here inspires children not to be ashamed of themselves and to be proud of who they are, no matter what.

When not tackling such themes, the film lightens the tone as the group has to compete with an unexpected challenge — a rival boy band. It also balances the emotional moments with fun jokes and cute pets, making sure there is something for all ages to enjoy.

The fighting scenes here are flashy and mesmerising, while also being in sync with the chart-topping melodic soundtrack, with the breakout single Golden has even earning a nomination for “Song of the Summer”. The electric soundtrack features two songs from K-pop group TWICE and the rest from the in-world groups Huntrix and Saja Boys, reminiscent of the styles of Blackpink and BTS. The vibrant visuals clash with the supernatural demon tones of the movie, creating a stunning experience.

Overall, K-Pop Demon Hunters is a fun experience for both children and adults, with a compelling story and mesmerising animation, leaving an inspirational message to the younger generation and even the older ones, to not be afraid of being themselves and to embrace who they are without fear.

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 13th, 2025