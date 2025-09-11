E-Paper | September 11, 2025

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar to express ‘solidarity’ following Israeli attack: FO

Abdullah Momand Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 11:08am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for Qatar on Sept 11, 2025, following Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in the country’s capital on Tuesday. — APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for Qatar on Sept 11, 2025, following Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in the country’s capital on Tuesday. — APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with a high-level delegation departs for Qatar on Sept 11, 2025, following Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in the country’s capital on Tuesday. — APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with a high-level delegation departs for Qatar on Sept 11, 2025, following Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in the country’s capital on Tuesday. — APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed for Qatar to express “solidarity and regional unity” after Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas in Doha earlier this week, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

On Tuesday, Israel launched an airstrike against Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital of Doha, expanding military actions that have ranged across the Middle East to include the Gulf Arab state where the Palestinian group has long had its political base. According to Hamas sources, the group’s representatives were targeted while they were discussing United States President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Qatar condemned the attack as “cowardly” and called it a flagrant violation of international law.

“PM Shehbaz, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and a high-level delegation, will meet Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to convey Islamabad’s sympathies and support for the Gulf state today,” The FO statement said.

“The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East,” said the statement.

“The prime minister will meet with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha to convey Pakistan’s deepest sympathies and support for the Qatari leadership and people,” it added.

According to state-run Associated Press of Pakistan, their meeting “will also include consultations on Israel’s unwarranted attacks on various countries in the region, its ongoing aggression, and efforts to establish peace in the region”.

Doha and Egypt have also been instrumental in US-backed att­e­mpts to hammer out a ceas­efire in Gaza, and have been wor­king tirelessly to help sec­ure a deal that would see prisoners being freed on both sides.

Qatar and Pakistan share strong diplomatic ties, rooted in their shared faith and values.

Earlier this month, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and stability during a meeting between Pakistan’s top military official, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the Qatari military leadership on his visit to Qatar.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...