E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Eliud Kipchoge, Sifan Hassan to run New York City Marathon

Reuters Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 12:18pm
Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan crosses the finish line to win the Sydney Marathon on August 31, 2025. — Reuters/File
Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan crosses the finish line to win the Sydney Marathon on August 31, 2025. — Reuters/File

NEW YORK: Former world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Olympic champion Sifan Hassan will make their New York City Marathon debut in November, organisers New York Road Runners said on Wednesday.

The pair headlined the Sydney Marathon last month as the 25-year-old race was elevated to the World Marathon Majors series, and the Dutchwoman broke the tape in two hours, 18 minutes and 22 seconds.

Hassan, the third-fastest woman of all time over the distance, finished third in London in 2:19:00 earlier this year.

The 40-year-old Rio and Tokyo Olympic champion Kipchoge has not notched a marathon win since his 11th major triumph in Berlin two years ago.

He became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours in 2019, an achievement likened to the moon landing, though the attempt was not recognised as an official record as it did not adhere to World Athletics rules for open competition.

New York is the only marathon major that Kipchoge has not run before.

The duo join a field that includes men’s and women’s defending champions Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya, and past winners Albert Korir and Evans Chebet, also from Kenya.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...