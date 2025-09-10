Balochistan’s ex-governor dies

KK Afridi

KOHAT: Former governor of Balochistan, Lt-Gen retired Khushdil Khan Afridi, who was famously known as KK Afridi, breathed his last after protracted illness here on Tuesday.

His funeral prayers were offered at Dartalyan graveyard. He belonged to Mohallah Umer Khan of Junglekhel area in the Kohat city.

He was the last governor in uniform of Balochistan province.

KK Afridi was the first recipient of the sword of honour in the 4th long course of PMA in 1951. His first appointment was in India, while he also led XII Corps till 1987.

He had also commanded then Frontier Force regiment, and served under the Chief Martial Law Administrator, former president Gen retired Ziaul Haq.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025