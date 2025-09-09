Israel attacks Hamas leadership gathered in Doha; several explosions reported

The Israeli military said it targeted senior Hamas leaders on Tuesday, after AFP journalists in Doha reported explosions and smoke rising above the Qatari capital, where the Palestinian group’s political bureau is based.

“The IDF (Israeli military) and ISA (security agency) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation,” the military said, without specifying where the strike took place.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari slammed the attack, saying: “The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.”

He said the security forces, civil defence and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas.

“While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available,” the spokesperson said.

A senior Hamas source told Al Jazeera that leaders of the group were targeted while discussing United States President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli media, citing a senior Israeli official, said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders, including Khalil al-Hayya, its Gaza chief.

A Hamas source told Al Jazeera that all members attending the meeting survived Israel’s assassination attempt.

Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in the capital, an eyewitness said.

@dawn.today Smoke rises after explosions were heard in Doha on Tuesday. The Israeli military claimed it targeted senior Hamas leaders, after AFP journalists in Doha reported explosions and smoke rising above the Qatari capital, where the Palestinian group's political bureau is based. Via Reuters, AFP. #DawnToday ♬ original sound - Dawn.com

Plumes of black smoke were billowing from the city’s Legtifya petrol station. Right next door to the petrol station is a small residential compound that has been guarded by Qatar’s emiri guard 24 hours a day since the beginning of the Gaza conflict.

“This extremely dangerous and criminal action is a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state TV.

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich praised the targeting of Hamas leaders.

“Terrorists have no immunity and will never have immunity from Israel’s long arm anywhere in the world,” Smotrich wrote on X, hailing a “right decision and a perfect execution by the IDF (Israeli military) and the Shin Bet (security agency)”.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told Al Jazeera that there was no comment from the US administration at this time on the Israeli strikes in Doha.

“The US president is likely to be the first to comment on his Truth Social platform. Additionally, we have a press briefing coming up in three and a half hours, and that is when the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will have the opportunity to answer a lot of questions,” she said, adding that “whether the US commander in chief greenlighted this attack on Qatar — where the US has a military base — or not, is something for speculation at the moment.”

The US embassy in Doha said it had seen “reports of missile strikes occurring” in the Qatari capital and instituted a shelter-in-place order for its facilities.

It also advised US citizens in Qatar to shelter in place.

The strikes come less than two weeks after armed forces chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir vowed to target the group’s leaders based abroad.

“Most of Hamas’s leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well,” Zamir had said on August 31.

Hamas and Israel have held multiple rounds of indirect ceasefire negotiations brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States throughout the nearly two-year Gaza conflict.

Despite two temporary truces, the talks have failed to bring a lasting end to the fighting that has led to over 64,000 Palestinians killed.

Trump said on Sunday he was issuing a “last warning” to Hamas, saying the Palestinian group must accept a deal to release Israeli prisoners.

“The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning,” he had said on social media.

“We had some very good discussions. Good things could happen,” he told reporters. “I think we’re going to have a deal on Gaza very soon.”

In response to Trump’s comments, Hamas had said it was ready to “immediately sit at the negotiating table” following “some ideas received from the American side aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement”.

In exchange for a truce, Hamas said it wanted “a clear declaration of the end of the war, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the formation of a committee of independent Palestinians to manage the Gaza Strip, which would begin its duties immediately”.

Hamas had agreed last month to a ceasefire proposal that involved a 60-day truce and staggered prisoner releases.

Israel, however, has demanded that Hamas release all the prisoners at once, disarm itself and relinquish control of Gaza, among other conditions.