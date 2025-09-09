International community slams Israel’s ‘cowardly’ Doha strikes as ‘flagrant violation’ of Qatari sovereignty

PM Shehbaz says “unlawful and heinous” attack is a brazen violation; Saudi Arabia warns of "dire consequences"; UAE calls on world to act; UN chief, Pope Leo deplore attack.

International condemnation and criticism followed Israel’s targeting of Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday — the first of its kind on Qatari territory.

Qatar, which has been a key mediator in efforts to broker a truce in Gaza, said Israeli strikes targeted the residential headquarters of Hamas’s political bureau residing in the Gulf country, where the group’s senior leadership is based. A senior Hamas source told Al Jazeera that leaders of the group were targeted while discussing United States President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The strikes were carried out jointly by the military and the Shin Bet security agency, the two bodies said in a statement.

Neither Israeli officials nor domestic media have confirmed whether the strikes hit their intended targets. Hamas has also not commented on the fate of its leaders.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes in response to a Monday shooting in Jerusalem that killed six people and was later claimed by Hamas.

Among the key Hamas leaders based in Qatar are lead negotiator Khalil al-Hayya and political bureau chief Khaled Meshaal.

A White House official told AFP that Israel had notified the United States in advance about the strikes in Qatar, a key US ally that is home to a large US military base.

Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the “unlawful and heinous” attack.

“This act of aggression by Israel is totally unjustified, a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar and constitutes a most dangerous provocation that could imperil regional peace and stability. Pakistan stands firmly with the State of Qatar, as well as with the people of Palestine against Israel’s aggression.”

A statement from the PM Office said the premier called Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to extend his condolences and condemn the bombing.

“The prime minister termed Israel’s attack as a dastardly act that showed the mindset of its leaders, who were willing to go to any length in the blind pursuit of their nefarious goals. He called the Israeli aggression a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, which posed a most dangerous provocation and could imperil regional peace and stability.

“The prime minister assured his highness that Pakistan stood like a rock with the state of Qatar, against Israel’s aggression and called for unity within the ranks of the ummah at this critical time.

“While thanking the prime minister for his telephone call as well as for the sincere expression of solidarity with the people of Qatar at this challenging moment, his highness the emir said that he was deeply touched by this thoughtful gesture shown by the prime minister that reflected the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Qatar. Both leaders agreed to remain in contact in the interest of regional peace and security.”

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan categorically denounced the “reprehensible” Israeli attack on Doha, saying it blatantly violated international law and humanitarian norms.

“Targeting civilians and sovereign territory is an indefensible act of aggression. Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support for the people and the State of Qatar in these grave times.”

President Asif Ali Zardari also strongly condemned the attack, terming it an unacceptable violation of Qatar’s sovereignty.

In a statement from the Presidency, the president said the assault caused fear, panic, and loss of innocent civilian lives. He stressed that such actions posed a grave threat to regional peace and stability.

“An attack of this nature on Qatar’s sovereignty is unacceptable,” the president remarked, adding that Pakistan stood firmly in solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar during this difficult time.

The Foreign Office said the reckless action by Israel was “yet another manifestation of its continued disregard for international peace and security, and its policy of destabilising the region”.

It added that Pakistan had consistently maintained that “such impunity must not be tolerated” by the international community.

“We reaffirm our principled position in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, and call upon the international community to hold Israel accountable.

“Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly people and the leadership of Qatar in defence of their national sovereignty and security.”

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the “brutal Israeli aggression and flagrant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty.

The foreign ministry statement warned of “the dire consequences resulting from the Israeli occupation’s persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms”.

UAE

United Arab Emirates Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan condemned in the “strongest terms the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack”, stressing that the “reckless attack constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, a dangerous assault on international law and the UN Charter, and an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international security and stability”.

He expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Qatar and its unwavering support for everything that would protect its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

He also stressed the need for an immediate end to the military escalation, warning that the continuation of such escalatory actions would undermine regional security and drag the region down “dangerous paths that would have disastrous repercussions for international peace and security”.

The UAE official called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities to deter Israel and “halt these barbaric Israeli attacks, stressing that the continuation of this aggressive approach reflects reckless behaviour that will push the region towards further tension and escalation, undermining the chances of achieving security and stability”.

He warned that continuing such reckless attacks, in the absence of a deterrent and decisive international stance, will have extremely dangerous repercussions for regional and international security and peace, and “will cement a reality that cannot be tolerated or accepted”.

UN chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned Israel’s “flagrant violation” of Qatari sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“All parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it,” Guterres told reporters.

Pope Leo

Pope Leo, who typically refrains from speaking off the cuff, expressed unusually forceful concern about the consequences of Israel’s strike in Qatar.

“There’s some really serious news right now: Israel’s attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar,” the pontiff told journalists outside his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo.

“The entire situation is very serious,” Leo said. “We do not know how things will go. It is really serious.”

“We must continue working and insisting on peace,” the pope told the journalists, who also asked for comments about the situation in Gaza.

Jordan

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called it “an extension of the brutal Israeli aggression that threatens the security and stability of the region”.

Iran

“This extremely dangerous and criminal action is a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state TV.

Turkiye

“The targeting of the Hamas negotiating delegation while ceasefire talks continue shows that Israel does not aim to reach peace, but rather continue the war,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

“This situation is clear proof that Israel has adopted its expansionist politics in the region and terrorism as a state policy.”

Header image: A damaged building, following an Israeli attack on Hamas leaders, according to an Israeli official, in Doha, Qatar, September 9, 2025. — Reuters

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramanai and Sanaullah Khan.