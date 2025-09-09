Heavy showers, gusty winds likely in Karachi today and tomorrow; 2 teenagers die due to electrocution

Karachi was expected to experience heavy rain and gusty winds on Tuesday, the Met Office said in a new forecast, adding that “torrential rains” could cause urban flooding and waterlogging in the city’s low-lying areas. Meanwhile, two teenagers lost their lives due to electrocution during the downpour.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a deep depression system that was to cause rain in the city had weakened into a depression that was now lying over central Sindh. It would continue to move nearly west/ southwest-ward and gradually further weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during next 12 hours, the PMD added.

“Due to this system strong monsoon currents are continually penetrating in the province. Under its influence, widespread rain-wind/ thundershower with strong gusty winds along with scattered heavy to very heavy/ isolated exceptional heavy falls are expected in … Karachi division till tomorrow with occasional gaps.”

The Met Office warned that “torrential rains” could cause urban flooding and water logging in low-lying areas of Karachi.

A day earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) focal person Anjum Nazeer Zaigham said that “heavy to very heavy” rain was expected in the city today in four to six spells from the morning till night.

Electrocution deaths

On Tuesday, officials also reported two deaths due to electrocution.

Sohrab Goth Station House Officer (SHO) Mumtaz Marwat told Dawn.com that that “a 17-year-old boy died due to electric shocks at a water filter plant in the Ayub Goth area.”

Separately, Khawaja Ajmer Nagri SHO Sarfraz Commando told Dawn.com that “an 18-year-old also died because of electric shocks inside his home in Rasheedabad.”

Tariq Road declared no-parking zone

Earlier, the city’s traffic police took the pre-emptive measure of declaring both sides of Tariq Road “no-parking zone”.

The traffic police posted on X that the Met Office had predicted heavy rain and urban flooding for September 9 (today), in view of which “citizens, as well as all market associations, their members, and administrations are informed that both sides of Tariq Road have been declared no-parking zone”.

The police said the step was taken so that Tariq Road could be used as an alternative route in case Sharea Faisal, one of the city’s main arteries, “is affected”.

“Citizens, especially market associations and members, are requested to avoid parking on both sides of Tariq Road so that traffic flow is not hampered.”

Earlier in the morning, the traffic police reported drizzle in parts of the city. It advised commuters to exercise caution and warned them of slippery roads.

The traffic police also advised people against travelling to low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho instructed zonal deputy inspector generals and district senior superintendent of police to brief their subordinates and relevant officials about assistance that was to provide in case of rain. He also directed them to coordinate with all relevant departments.

According to a statement issued by the police, he further asked them to inform the residents of low-lying areas, especially those living alongside rivers and nullahs, about the weather situation so that precautionary measures could be taken.

“All possible cooperation with the traffic police should be ensured,” he said, adding that routes alternatives to the ones affected by rain should be checked.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s (CM) House said the city administration was put on alert on the directives of CM Murad Ali Shah.

It quoted Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah as saying that district administrations and local body departments should “go out in the field” to assist citizens and stay prepared for the rain spell.

He directed assistant commissioners and municipal commissioners to check the drainage of nullahs, adding that arrangements should be made for having equipment required for rainwater drainage.

“Machines provided by the PDMA (provincial disaster management authority) should be ready for drainage.”

Mayor details preparatory measures

On Monday, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab addressed a press confernece, where he detailed precautionary measures taken in view of the rain forecast.

He said that despite precautionary measures, it was inevitable the city would take “a few hours” to recover after each downpour .

Outlining the city’s preparedness, limitations and political landscape amid the ongoing monsoon spell predicted to continue through Sept 8-10.

“The sea level is high — it might not take the water,” he explained, adding that this natural phenomenon was among the city’s biggest challenges during heavy rainfall.

Highlighting the city’s preparedness, the mayor claimed that all 46 major drains (nullahs) under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) leading to the sea had been “cleaned”, including the Gujjar, Orangi and Mehmoodabad nullahs.

“Additional pumps have been installed, machinery deployed, and 120 water and sewerage vehicles are active across the city,” he said.

Relief camps have been set up at key choke points to provide stranded citizens with water and biscuits, and municipal staff leave has been cancelled to ensure 24/7 field presence.

The mayor urged residents to remain calm and patient, advising them not to rush out during the rain.

More to follow