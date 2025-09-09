E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Spain PM Sanchez imposes arms embargo on Israel to ‘stop Gaza genocide’

Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 08:31am

Spain has announced sweeping measures against Israel, including a total arms embargo, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez saying the move is aimed at “stopping the genocide in Gaza” and “supporting the Palestinian population”, Al Jazeera reports.

“There is a difference between defending your country and bombing hospitals or starving innocent children,” Sanchez, one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, said in a speech posted from his official X account.

Central to the package is a royal decree law that will be approved by Spain’s cabinet and later ratified by parliament. The measure formalises what has been in effect since October 2023: a ban on the purchase and sale of weapons, ammunition and military equipment to Israel.

