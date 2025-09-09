E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Speaker says govt unprepared to fight floods

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

LAHORE: A Punjab Assembly session convened to discuss recent floods erupted into a debate over government preparedness and response, with legislators clashing over a range of issues from water management to foreign policy.

Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada defended his department’s response, stating that it had not breached any of the embankments. He also noted that while the water level in the Sutlej River is typically low when it merges with the Chenab and Ravi rivers, Pakistan is experiencing unprecedented flooding never seen before.

Pirzada highlighted the department’s proactive “flood-fighting” efforts, particularly in the Kasur area, and insisted that officials were transparent with the public about water levels.

However, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan accused the government of being unprepared to handle the serious issue. He lamented that after the devastating floods of 2015 and 2018, no significant action was taken to implement a comprehensive flood action plan. “We just waited for one flood after another,” he said, adding that while the nation and government came together to respond to the disaster, this effort was a reactive one, often spurred by philanthropic donations after the damage had been done.

Wants parliamentary body to investigate official response

Khan also raised serious allegations against India, accusing it of “water terrorism.” He claimed that India had violated international agreements by blocking Pakistan’s water at five different locations and failing to provide in-time flood warnings.

He called for the formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate the government’s response and recommend measures to mitigate future disasters.

Despite the sharp criticism, he expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and others, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Yusuf Raza Gilani, for their efforts in flood relief.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

